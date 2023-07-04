The best albums of 2023… so far!

2023 has been an unusual musical year thus far. We’ve dealt with misbehaving fans and artists taking on their own labels (and largely winning), while some of the biggest tours have rolled through cities and unexpected hits win over hearts; each week brings a new twist in the tale.

It’s felt that way in the albums we’ve heard, too. We’ve been shocked, comforted and thrilled by some superb music from rising stars, returning heroes and familiar faces. As we take stock at the year’s mid-way point (or near enough), these are NME’s Albums of The Year… so far.

Thomas Smith, Commissioning Editor (Music)

Words: Erica Campbell, Thomas Smith, Andrew Trendell, Sophie Williams

100 gecs – ‘10,000 gecs’

In a nutshell: Pop’s wacky scientists throw themselves into a bevy of sugar-rush anthems

What NME said: “On ‘10,000 gecs’, there’s nothing that should work, and yet it not only commands your attention throughout, but demands replay after replay.”

Key track: ‘Hollywood Baby’ (SW)

Bdrmm – ‘I Don’t Know’

In a nutshell: Following a five-star debut, the band take an optimistic turn to Mogwai’s Rock Action label for a similarly stunning follow-up

What NME said: “‘I Don’t Know’ is everything you could hope for. At no point does it sound like they’ve buckled under pressure, instead using encouragement from Mogwai and their fans to go deeper into the well and into their creative palette.”

Key track: ‘It’s Just A Bit Of Blood’ (TS)

Blondshell – ‘Blondshell’

In a nutshell: A fearless and impassioned alt-rock triumphant from our recent Cover star

What NME said: “Some albums devastate you with subtlety, and others bust your lip – Blondshell’s superb debut album is certainly the latter.”

Key track: ‘Salad’ (EC)

Body Type – ‘Expired Candy’

In a nutshell: Aussie gang churn out the pop-rock bangers, and offer a glimpse at the darkness that exists beneath them

What NME said: “Body Type’s second album is poppier and more aligned with classic indie rock – and every bit as excellent as their stellar 2022 debut”

Key track: ‘Weekend’ (SW)

Boygenius – ‘The Record’

In a nutshell: An instant classic spun by a supergroup of songwriters on simply astonishing form

What NME said: “Bridgers, Dacus and Baker did the tedious work of getting to know each other artistically and collaboratively and then poured what they found out into the world. Now, we as listeners, get to benefit.”

Key track: ‘Not Strong Enough’ (EC)

Depeche Mode – ‘Memento Mori’

In a nutshell: The goth-pop legends return as a duo following the passing of bandmate Andy Fletcher, who is memorialised in these epic, touching tracks

What NME said: “‘Memento Mori’ is comfortably their best album this side of the millennium, and, most importantly, a testament to creativity and friendship. The music world is richer for it.”

Key track: ‘People Are Good’ (TS)

Durand Jones – ‘Wait Til I Get Over’

In a nutshell: The Durand Jones and The Indications frontman goes back to his roots on this deeply personal, stunning slice of soul, gospel and rock’n’roll

What NME said: “‘Wait Til I Get Over’ is gritty but glorious, too. The tenderness of his work with the Indications is somewhat on hold, and we get a rawer Jones as he details the Southern Black experience.”

Key track: ‘Lord Have Mercy’ (TS)

Foo Fighters – ‘But Here We Are’

In a nutshell: Grohl deals with the death of Taylor Hawkins and his mother in this loving ode to survival and the band’s most essential record since the ‘90s.

What NME said: “‘But Here We Are’ is a beautiful, noisy celebration of brotherhood and a stark, painful exploration of loss. It is messy, gut-wrenching, ambitious and gorgeous, as the remaining members of Foo Fighters push themselves to their limits and beyond. Through it all, ‘But Here We Are’ is an undeniable reminder of the healing, unifying power of music.”

Key track: ‘Rescued’ (AT)

IVE – ‘I’ve IVE’

In a nutshell: A luxurious, confident and commanding collection of K-pop

What NME said: “They showcase 11 solid tracks that are cohesive beyond their years. They don’t miss a single beat.”

Key track: ’I Am’ (EC)

Jen Cloher – ‘I Am The River, The River Is Me’

In a nutshell: A joyful, playful and human fifth album from the Australian polymath that reconnects them with their Māori culture

What NME said: “From earthy funk on ‘My Witch’ via the tender but defiant ‘Protest Song’, the rolling desert rock of ‘Aroha Mai, Aroha Atu’ to the blissful resolve of ‘I Am Coming Home’, ‘I Am The River, The River Is Me’ is a journey that you simply need to take in 2023. Don’t let it pass you by.”

Key track: ‘My Witch’ (AT)

Jessie Ware – ‘That! Feels Good!’

In a nutshell: British pop icon steps up and delivers a stream of visceral dancefloor bangers

What NME said: “‘A liberating collection that seeks to paint a three-dimensional picture of Ware, and sees her embrace a Sasha Fierce-like alter ego in a celebration of dancing and female agency.”

Key track: ‘Begin Again’ (SW)

Kali Uchis – ‘Red Moon In Venus’

In a nutshell: Colombian-America’s majestic third album is a vibrant ode to the dark and divine nature of love

What NME said: “With her most recent offering, Uchis takes on a different kind of defiance; here she wants to embody the “divine femme” but instead of only leaning into the creative and nurturing habits the archetype is known for, she blissfully navigates the darkest manifestations of love.”

Key track: ‘Happy Now’ (EC)

Lana Del Rey – ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

In a nutshell: Beautiful, near-transcendent songs that revolve around the push and pull of love and its myriad forms

What NME said: “‘…Ocean Blvd’ might deal with some major existential questions, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had and cements Del Rey’s status as one of modern music’s most intriguing songwriters.”

Key track: ‘A&W’ (SW)

LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’

In a nutshell: K-pop girl group at the forefront of the scene’s fourth generation

What NME said: “While previous title tracks ‘Fearless’ and ‘Antifragile’ had been all about showing their strength, the Western-inspired ‘Unforgiven’ speaks to their unflinching determination never to compromise their values: “Oh you’ll see, what I’m made of / Oh my voice is kinda loud / Oh I don’t care, just shout it out.”

Key track: ‘Unforgiven’ (TS)

Lil Yachty – ‘Let’s Start Here’

In a nutshell: The Atlanta rapper goes full Tame Impala on this psych-rock escapade. One of the year’s most surprising – and enjoyable – listens

What NME said: Dropped with little notice, his fifth studio album was immediately divisive. The naysayers accused him of selling-out and trend-chasing, while the rest admired an artistic detour, one that shows off his full range. Both camps are convinced of their standing, but only time will tell how ‘Let’s Start Here’ is remembered

Key track: ‘Drive Me Crazy!’ (TS)

The National – ‘The First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’

In a nutshell: The self-proclaimed kings of “sad-sack-mope-dad-rock-brunch-core-Americana” battle depression, writer’s block and an existential crisis of a band to deliver their finest album in a decade – with a little help from Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers

What NME said: “Just as 2013’s ‘Trouble Will Find Me’ was The National seizing their arena fame by showcasing and perfecting their appeal, ‘First Two Pages…’ is testament to what makes this band so popular two decades down the line. This is The National back from their brink and at their absolute best.”

Key track: ‘Tropic Morning News’ (AT)

Paramore – ‘This Is Why’

In a nutshell: A focus on the healing power of collaboration makes for the generation-defining band’s best album in a decade

What NME said: “With some of their most fearless songwriting to date, ‘This Is Why’ is a bold reminder of how limitless Paramore can be… the effect is triumphant indeed.”

Key track: ‘This Is Why’ (SW)

Sleep Token – ‘Take Me Back To Eden’

In a nutshell: Buzzy and mysterious masked metallers deliver a genre-smashing opus to match the hype

What NME said: “There are more risks on ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ than Sleep Token have ever taken before, but there’s never an opportunity to doubt whether anything they attempt will succeed. It’s an ambitious, emotional monolith of a record, with all the hallmarks of future classic status.”

Key track: ‘The Summoning’ (AT)

Yaeji – ‘With A Hammer’

In a nutshell: After periods of reflection during the pandemic, the Korean-American producer and DJ uses her rage in a myriad of ways

What NME said: “Thorny and tangled, this is dance music for drifting home from the club on deserted pavements; the moment of reflection after the euphoria fades.”

Key track: ‘Waking Up Down’ (TS)

Young Fathers – ‘Heavy Heavy’

In a nutshell: Expansive, explosive return from previous Mercury Prize winners nailed-on to be a favourite once again

What NME said: “The versatile Edinburgh trio continue their strong run of form with a passionate, soulful and often mesmerising work.”

Key track: ‘I Saw’ (TS)