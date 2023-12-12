10 best debut albums of 2023

All emerging musicians know that when you want to make a major statement, you make your debut album. The past 12 months have seen a wealth of talent tick off this achievement: Hak Baker, who has been putting out music since 2017, capped off a long but remarkable creative process with ‘World’s End FM’. Blondshell, meanwhile, decided to strike while the iron is hot, unveiling her self-titled debut a mere nine months after the release of her first-ever single.

Each and every artist below has been on their own unique journey, but what unites them all is a collective determination to go all-in on what matters: speaking to the moment. Across these 10 albums, you will find different perspectives on ambition and political rebellion, as well as calls for revolution via a range of sounds from buoyant, scrappy indie to pristine electronica.

Throughout 2023, these essential artists made themselves known at new music showcases across the world, and set high expectations for the debut albums that followed. As the year reaches a close, here’s the very best of the bunch.

– Sophie Williams, Associate Commissioning Editor (New Music)

Blondshell – ‘Blondshell’

Who: An uncompromising star for a new generation of rock fans

What NME said: “‘Blondshell’ is a complete triumph in several ways. Rarely do emerging artists recalibrate their sound and allow their lived experiences to develop and find their way into the music.”

Key track: ‘Salad’

Hak Baker – ‘World’s End FM’

Who: Underdog anthems leaving a bold impression on UK indie music

What NME said: “‘World’s End FM’ successfully introduces Hak Baker as a 21st Century troubadour speaking to modern problems with empathy and requisite anger.”

Key track: ‘Windrush Baby’

Holly Humberstone – ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’

Who: Next-generation indie star newly invigorated by pop experimentation

What NME said: “‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ finds an artist trying to do right by her loved ones and make sense of her own turbulent world, but it’s also a cue to listeners that things could go anywhere from here.”

Key track: ‘Into Your Room’

Grrrl Gang – ‘Spunky!’

Who: Uber-charismatic trio manifesting their rockstar dreams in real-time

What NME said: “If a debut album is supposed to capture the youthful zeal and urgent, electric energy of a band in the early throes of their creativity, then Grrrl Gang’s ‘Spunky!’ is very successful indeed.”

Key track: ‘Blue Stained Lips’

Leith Ross – ‘To Learn’

Who: Canadian songwriter with a powerful vision of what indie music can encompass

What NME said: “Fans see their own heartache in Ross’ thoughtful, if anguished storytelling, which serves as a reminder that the most striking perspectives often come from those who are underestimated.”

Key track: ‘Guts’

Militarie Gun – ‘Life Under The Gun’

Who: Melodic hardcore scene-leaders with a killer debut LP to their name

What NME said: “‘Life Under The Gun’ transcends the limits of what hardcore can be in 2023, leading with a melodic approach that can open the wider scene up to a whole new audience.”

Key track: ‘Do It Faster’

Paris Texas – ‘Mid Air’

Who: Innovative duo whose debut combines the rhythmic energy of hardcore with the grittiness of underground rap

What NME said: “As a record, ‘Mid Air’ feels truly – and brilliantly – emblematic of the sharp, controlled chaos that Paris Texas have honed over a handful of previous EPs.”

Key track: ‘Everybody’s Safe Until…’

PinkPantheress – ‘Heaven Knows’

Who: Modern British pop’s eclectic it-girl

What NME said: “What makes ‘Heaven Knows’ such a compelling debut is its ability to create British wistfulness. The emotions and sounds are familiar enough to pull you in, and peculiar enough to make you stay.”

Key track: ‘Capable Of Love’

Sofia Kourtesis – ‘Madres’

Who: Peruvian-born artist’s emotional, otherworldly songs are a beacon of hope

What NME said: “This debut album cements Kourtesis’ position as a bold and crafty producer of house-infused dancefloor heaters.”

Key track: ‘Habla Con Ella’

Yaeji – ‘With A Hammer’

Who: Korean-American artist whose firecracker energy has made her a notable name in dance music

What NME said: “Thorny and tangled, this is dance music for drifting home from the club on deserted pavements; the moment of reflection after the euphoria fades.”

Key track: ‘Done (Let’s Get It)’