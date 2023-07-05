The best debut albums, mixtapes and EPs of 2023… so far!

There are a handful of key components that make up an excellent debut album, mixtape or EP: confidence, an abundance of personality, and a strong message delivered by a clear, consistent voice. And in 2023, new and young artists have never had more ways to express themselves, from direct-to-fan livestreams and TikToks to standalone single drops. Yet they’ve continued to position the debut as a bold and highly personal first statement of their artistry; this is where they make their bid for their audience’s time and devotion.

Over the past few months, we have seen emerging stars surpass the expectations that have been built up for them, and move from the margins into the spotlight with engaging and innovative projects. There have been well-deserved breakthroughs across the musical spectrum, but the one unifying factor between all of the releases below is that they have been made by artists who are constantly pushing their respective genres forward.

Here are 15 essential debut albums, mixtapes and EPs from 2023 that are more than worthy of your time.

Benefits – ‘Nails’

In a nutshell: A vital voice from Teesside uplifting the grassroots scene that raised him

What NME said: “The beauty of ‘Nails’ is in its raw and primal urgency; it had to be made and heard now, like government-approved sewage being pumped into a river. However, there’s a sense that the band are yet to assume their ultimate form – their power is still brewing.

Key track: ‘Empire’ (TS)

Blondshell – ‘Blondshell’

In a nutshell: Sabrina Teitelbaum’s approach to alt-rock is fresh, furious and candid

What NME said: “‘Blondshell’, then, is a complete triumph in several ways. Rarely do emerging artists receive the benefit of the doubt to change tack, recalibrate their sound and allow their lived experiences to develop and find their way into the music.”

Key track: ‘Veronica Mars’ (EC)

Clavish – ‘Rap Game Awful’

In a nutshell: Fearless and vulnerable anthems from UK rap’s next megastar

What NME said: “The powerful sense of emotion echoed across ‘Rap Game Awful’ is what makes the mixtape so memorable; Clavish narrates his story against a backdrop of deep subs, eerie synth melodies, and dark ambience.”

Key track: ‘NRF Freestyle’ (SW)



Hak Baker – ‘World’s End FM’

In a nutshell: East Londoner’s debut showcases an endearing performer, one who is as adept at regaling tales of messy house parties as he is commenting on gentrification

What NME said: “On his intoxicating debut album ‘World’s End FM’ – presented as a pirate radio broadcast transmitting from the edge of the apocalypse – the Londoner brings all these perspectives together for a record that aims to provide a comprehensive portrait of the artist’s journey so far.”

Key track: ‘Doolally’ (TS)



Hannah Jadagu – ‘Aperture’

In a nutshell: Indie star details her youthful anxiety in rich, vivid colour, resulting in a masterful coming–of–age album

What NME said: “The moments where Jadagu embraces “Rock Hannah”, as she puts it, represent the peak of ‘Aperture’. While such moments essentially serve as teaser trailers for where her songwriting might ascend next, it leaves us wanting even more glimpse into Hannah Jadagu’s world.”

Key track: ‘Say It Now’ (EC)



Heartworms – ‘A Comforting Notion’ EP

In a nutshell: Speedy Wunderground alumni draws from the Manics’ ‘Holy Bible’, The Cure and a love of WW2 aviation for something quite special

What NME said: “If you’re the kind of freak that finds hope in the dystopian, then welcome: London doom-monger Heartworms – the project of Jojo Orme – could be your new favourite band of the year.”

Key track: ‘Retributions Of An Awful Life’ (TS)



HotWax – ‘A Thousand Times’ EP

In a nutshell: Supersized swagger and ambition from Hastings rock teens

What NME said: “[HotWax] have been steadily honing their craft and building a following through a handful of singles and increasingly buzzy gigs. ‘A Thousand Times’, their debut EP, now presents a band who are ready to thrill the world.”

Key track: ‘Rip It Out’ (TS)



Ice Spice – ‘Like…?’

In a nutshell: Bold Bronx drill from a baddie that’s here to stay

What NME said: “The road is still long for Ice Spice, and weathering the post-viral breakout period feels crucial: longevity feels attainable, but casual listeners and even some fans remain fickle. On ‘Like…?’, she appears unbothered about chasing clout or fans – she knows they’ll come around eventually anyway.”

Key track: ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ (EC)



Leith Ross – ‘To Learn’

In a nutshell: Truth-telling star distills their soaring guitar-pop with youthful wisdom and angst

What NME said: “Breathtakingly candid… a strident reclamation of power that shows off the full breadth of Ross’ casually devastating voice”

Key track: ‘Guts’ (SW)

Mandy, Indiana – ‘I’ve Seen A Way’

In a nutshell: A thrilling redefinition of experimental rock music

What NME said: “There’s an epic, cinematic scope to the way synths and drums clash and pulse, a dark blockbuster of discordant noise… it descends into something otherworldly.”

Key track: ‘Pinking Shears’ (SW)



M(h)aol – ‘Attachment Styles’

In a nutshell: Irish punks beautifully articulate the notion that better things are always yet to come

What NME said: “With a collection of songs that focus on the power of healing, people will turn to the Dublin’s band debut in times of need.

Key track: ‘Asking For It’ (SW)

Militarie Gun – ‘Life Under The Gun’

In a nutshell: West Coast hardcore punks make a bid for the mainstream with this melodic, open-armed sermon

What NME said: “Structurally, the order of the tracklist ensures each track builds on its predecessor – this is a powerful, memorable collection. Accessible from the get-go, ‘Life Under The Gun’ carries a universal message while staying true to its hardcore roots.”

Key track: ‘Do It Faster’ (TS)



Olivia Dean – ‘Messy’

In a nutshell: A striking, confident debut that offers the same cathartic relief of a good heart-to-heart with a close pal

What NME said: “The fullness of Dean’s musical vision vibrates in these gorgeously crafted songs… ‘Messy’ ultimately does everything a debut should, uniting multiple stories with a clear, radiant voice.”

Key track: ‘Ladies Room’ (SW)



Scowl – ‘Opening Night’

In a nutshell: Solid-gold evidence of hardcore’s bright, innovative future

What NME said: “The EP isn’t wholly about the strides taken to sound unlike anything else in hardcore right now; these songs radiate with the laughter, passion and confidence of a band who know they have unlocked something special.”

Key track: ‘Opening Night’ (EC)



Yaeji – ‘With A Hammer’

In a nutshell: Rage-fuelled, inventive synth-pop hits from an eclectic dance star

What NME said: “Thorny and tangled, this is dance music for drifting home from the club on deserted pavements, the moment of reflection after the euphoria fades.”

Key track: ‘Done (Let’s Get It)’ (EC)