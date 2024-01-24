Known for their infectiously optimistic energy, fromis_9 have spent the last few years establishing their presence in the K-pop industry. Their journey from plucky rookies to bonafide hitmakers has been marked with challenges, from long hiatuses to the departure of original member Gyu-ri. Even so, the girl group have persevered through it all, taking on each release as a way to showcase their versatility yet maintain their musical identity.
As the octet wrap up their sixth year together, they’ve shown to have grown immensely, transforming into powerful, skilled performers with a fantastic discography. From their iconic title tracks to underrated hidden gems, here are the 10 best fromis_9 songs to date.
Honourable mentions:
‘Hush Hush’ (2022)
‘Airplane Mode’ (2021)
‘LOVE RUMPUMPUM’ (2019)
‘Up And’ (2022)
‘FUN!’ (2019)
10‘What I Want’ (2023)
After a lengthy break following the departure of Gyu-ri, fromis_9 returned in full swing last year with their first studio album and a self-assured new attitude to boot. Throwing caution to the wind, they bravely declare to a lover: “As if I’m running, accelerated heartbeat / Now I know you are, you are what I want.” This glitchy dance-pop number confidently showcases their mature side, while still coursing with the same exciting energy we’ve come to know and love.
9‘DKDK’ (2018)
A relentless sugar rush, the high-octane ‘DKDK’ might not have been a big hit on the charts – criminal, given how good it is – but its unbridled, joyful energy keeps chugging along even all these years later. Persistent synths keep the pace racing along as they ponder the never-ending thumping of their hearts around a love interest. As they sing somewhere in the song, it’s like being on a rollercoaster.
8‘22CENTURY GIRL’ (2018)
‘22CENTURY GIRL’ might be one of their earlier B-sides, but it remains one of the group’s strongest tracks. Opening with a dizzying synth loop, the members’ vocals steer the song melodically, swooping into a thrillingly bittersweet chorus punctuated by an electrifying retro beat. Pure magic.
7‘Escape Room’ (2022)
While we all love fromis_9’ signature bright pop sound – and they nail it every single time – it sometimes distracts from the group’s ability to display more complex, subdued vocal moments. Away from the bombast of their title tracks, this chic, cozy R&B track offers the girl group an opportunity to flex their voices in more subtle, sophisticated ways, and boy, do they deliver.
6‘Feel Good (SECRET CODE)’ (2020)
The release of ‘Feel Good (SECRET CODE)’ in 2020 marked the first major shift in fromis_9’s title tracks. Though it relies less on the cutesy, aegyo<.i>-charged delivery of ‘DKDK’ and ‘FUN!’, this charming retro-inspired number is still every bit as exhilarating as the group invites you to join their secret party.
5‘To Heart’ (2018)
Earnest and innocent, fromis_9’s youthful energy shines through in their debut single, a pinkie promise to fans who supported them through their gruelling time on the survival show Idol School that led them to the group. “And if you feel distant / I’ll run over with all my strength / Heart to heart to heart,” they vow, and you can almost feel your heart swell with the song’s exuberant strings.
4‘Attitude’ (2023)
The elevated elegance of ‘Attitude’ was the perfect opener for last year’s ‘Unlock My World’, which heralded an empowered new era for the group. “I’m leaving today / Bye, bye, bye / That’s my attitude / Far away, oh, oh, oh,” they sing nonchalantly in the chorus, as layers of distortion lend each line a hypnotising air of mystery. It’s a clear departure from fromis_9’s earlier material, though you’d think they’ve been releasing music like this for years.
3‘Love Bomb’ (2018)
Unarguably their most iconic title track, ‘Love Bomb’ is a thrilling explosion of everything we’ve come to associate with the classic fromis_9 single: a heart-fluttering instrumental, dynamic melodies and an unshakable earworm of a hook. ‘Love Bomb’ is the embodiment of fromis_9’s ethos of bubblegum pop perfection that will have you singing along before the end of your first listen
2‘Rewind’ (2022)
Tapping on the group’s sultry side, the captivating ‘Rewind’ is a disco-pop dream that recounts the very first moment of an electrifying connection. Reflective and nostalgic yet dynamic and catchy, it’s yet another show of fromis_9’s incredible versatility. Jubilantly closing out 2022’s ‘from our Momento Box’, this track does exactly what it sets out to do, celebrating and showcasing the most precious memories we’ve shared with a loved one.
1‘DM’ (2022)
You know that feeling where all your troubles and worries just fade away when you’re around that special someone? ‘DM’ is fromis_9’s way of bottling up that feeling and putting it into a song. This groovy, superpowered city-pop gem’s soaring chorus takes it a step far above the rest, washing over you like a tidal wave of yearning. The members – Jiwon and Hayoung in particular – really show off the full range of their vocals here, and when they burst into that wholehearted final chorus, it’s so gratifying that it could drive one to joyful tears.