10 best romantic K-pop songs for Valentine’s Day

The concept of love has long been a preferred muse of the arts, and Korean music is no different. K-pop artists have put out some masterfully crafted melodies, ranging from anthems of profound passion and longing to odes to devotion and heartbreak, that have resonated on a deep level with listeners across the globe.
From infectious tracks to soul-stirring melodies, K-pop – and its embrace of musical diversity – has captured the imaginations of fans all over the world, transcending linguistic barriers with universal themes of yearning and loving. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, join NME as we countdown the ten romantic K-pop songs.
Honourable mentions:
‘Replay’ by SHINee
‘Like’ by BTS
‘Some’ by Jungiggo and Soyou
‘Moonlight’ by TWICE
‘Fairy of Shampoo’ by Tomorrow X Together
10‘Thirsty’ by aespa
aespa are not exactly known for bubbly, romantic fare, but when they do it, they do it right. An enchanting mix of soft R&B and melodic pop, ‘Thirsty’ is a siren song bursting with flirtation and infatuation. The quartet’s vocal abilities elevate the song to even greater heights; high notes, falsettos and ad-libs from Ning Ning and Winter are injected with so much soul and feeling that you can’t help but feel the butterflies in your stomach too. The song speaks to an innate desire to bask in the feeling of falling head over heels with someone – the more they get a taste, the stronger the desire to just soak it all up.
9‘Love Song’ by NCT 127
NCT 127’s sprawling discography has no shortage of R&B grooves, but 2020’s ‘Love Song’ – a B-side on ‘Neo Zone’ – has remained, in our opinion, the reigning champion. With a number of great singers among their members, ‘Love Song’ is a sensory listen when NCT 127’s harmonies cascade like gentle waves across the chorus, where they croon about romance found in the little things. “Before I realise it, you are overlapping inside of me / In my heart, you are like the slightly wet rain / You seep in,” they belt, “I hate the rain, but today has gotten a little better / No, I don’t think of stopping yet.”
8‘Candy’ by Baekhyun
Comparing the feeling of love to the sensation that comes from sugary, sweet treats is not exactly new material, but when you have a rich, velvety voice like Baekhyun, it’s bound to be a guaranteed banger. ‘Candy’ is a catchy amalgamation of silky ’90s R&B influences and hints of modern trap, backed by a lurching synth that compliments his honey-like tone in the best way possible. ‘Candy’ is the perfect mood-setter that beckons listeners to just lay back and enjoy the ride.
7‘Pitapat (DKDK)’ by fromis_9
fromis_9 have always been a consistent in their sound and style, and while this was the band’s attempt at the “Christian Girl music” trend (as some K-pop stans put it) in 2018, ‘Pitapat (DKDK)’ proved to be one of the best amid a wave that saw many such songs blend into one another. This track captures the innocence of realising you have a crush on someone for the first time as a teenager, as they wonder: “Even if my heart is trembling, can it tremble this much?” The group have matured by miles since ‘Pitapat (DKDK)’, but to look back on this lighthearted song is akin to reminiscing on a high school puppy love.
6‘Je Ne Sais Quoi’ by Odd Eye Circle
As part of the first music the trio have put out since signing with Modhaus, ‘Je Ne Sais Quoi’ has quickly become a fan favourite and for good reason. The song, the title of which is a French term used to describe a specific attractiveness you can’t really put a finger on, is a fitting name for this deep house pop number. The song itself is addictive in the same way the rush of dopamine you experience when falling for someone is addictive. Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry’s textured layers of vocals, each with their own distinct tones, feel like a sweet chocolate coating that gives ‘Je Ne Sais Quoi’ a mysterious, alluring and seducing overtone.
5‘True Valentine’ by Weki Meki
Weki Meki have been and still are a hidden gem in the K-pop scene, with earworms that always seem to evade the hype that they deserve. ‘True Valentine’ is just one of many playlist worthy tracks. Released in 2018, the upbeat dance anthem is an easy-on-the-ear confessional, overflowing with a fascinating confidence that’s hard to stop listening to. “From today you are my valentine / I know your heart / It’s a daily anniversary / True valentine, true valentine,” they chant on the song’s high-octane chorus.
4‘Jam Jam’ by IU
Even the most casual of K-pop listeners are at least acquainted with IU’s terrific library of music, so it’s only natural to include one of the pop icon’s best. ‘Jam Jam’, a funky cut off her 2017 album ‘Palette’, is not an idyllic love song – perhaps even slightly cynical – but that’s what makes it so good. IU has a penchant for injecting the universal yet unspoken in her lyrics, and ‘Jam Jam’ is one of the best evidence of this talent: she sings about the moment right before a pair of lovers embark on a new relationship, pointing out the cyclical nature of love lives. Here, though, she admits she wants the sugar-coated lies and false hopes to make the most out of the time they have together.
3‘Bittersweet’ by DreamNote
DreamNote have been making understated hits for a minute now, but ‘Bittersweet’ may be one of their best yet. The soft pop track, with touches of deep house and hazy synths, highlights the air of uncertainty that comes with budding relationships. There are questions they don’t know if they want the answers to, and they can’t help but label the nature of such a situation as “bittersweet”, capturing the excitement and dizziness of falling in love that co-exists with the heartache that comes with vulnerability.
2‘I Don’t Understand But I Luv U’ by SEVENTEEN
This soft, sultry track from SEVENTEEN’s award-winning album ‘FML’ received its title from a comment Hoshi read during one of their livestreams. Deeply inspired by the transcendence of love beyond linguistic and cultural barriers, Hoshi, along with Woozi, Dino and Bumzu, penned the lyrics of ‘I Don’t Understand But I Luv U’. It served not just as an ode to the unconditional love from their international fans but also as a testament to the power of love, one that goes beyond language.
1‘Day 1’ by Red Velvet
If you’ve made it this far down the list, you’ve probably already noticed a common theme with plenty of love songs – the magic of first love. Red Velvet, however, capture that once-in-a-lifetime experience perfectly on ‘Day 1’, a B-side from their 2015 album ‘The Red’. Seulgi calls it one of the band’s hidden gems, and we strongly agree: it feels like drops of pure happiness translated into three minutes of sound, as the quintet croon about the intoxicating honeymoon phase of every relationship.
Red Velvet have become masters of nearly any genre they’ve pursued, but this sugary sweet naivete might be their strongest. “Time is too precious, I wanna see you again tomorrow / As much as you want it, as much as I waited / Hug me with all your heart, I love you,” Joy chirpily sings on the song’s outro. If ‘Day 1’ stands for anything, it proves that love needn’t be a complicated thing, it could be something as simple as a whisper before sleep.