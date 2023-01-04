FeaturesMusic Features

The story of Beyond the Valley 2022 – in stunning pictures

From the live return of Nelly Furtado to the confetti-filled transition into 2023, here’s what happened at the massive party at the Baruna Plains in Victoria, Australia

By Greta Brereton
Beyond The Valley 2022
Beyond The Valley 2022. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

In partnership with Beyond the Valley

Now that we’ve waved goodbye to Beyond The Valley – and to 2022 – it’s time to take a look back at what went down over the last few days in December. The Australian festival christened its new home of Barunah Plains, Victoria with four massive days of music, tens of thousands of punters, a sea of tents, three towering stages and an impressive assortment of local and international artists.

If you weren’t at BTV braving the scorching Australian sun with us, live vicariously through our photo gallery of the best bits of the festival.

Day two: a vision in blue

Kee'ahn
Kee’ahn. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

Kuku Yalanji, Jirrbal and Torres Strait Islander singer Kee’ahn delivered a honeyed set of smooth, soulful tunes to early afternoon crowds.

Day two: an angel in grills

Jesswar
Jesswar. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

Jesswar lived up to their “angel” neck tattoo, expressing gratitude for fans who showed up early to watch the rapper perform biting cuts like ‘Bad Like Riri’.

Day two: Welcome to Country

Beyond The Valley 2022
Beyond The Valley 2022. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

A Welcome to Country ceremony was performed on the Valley Stage. Barunah Plains encompasses two sides of the Warrambine Creek, a border between the Wadawarrung People of the Kulin Nation and the Eastern Maar People of Southwest Victoria.

Day two: petite and powerful

Tkay Maidza
Tkay Maidza. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

Tkay Maidza proved her star power with an incredibly energetic performance, commanding attention as she twirled around the stage and met her fans at the barricade.

Day two: a whole lotta fun

Remi Wolf
Remi Wolf. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

Watching Remi Wolf is just pure joy. The American singer brought boundless fun and childlike antics to her Valley Stage set.

Day two: “I just wanna love you baby”

Aitch
Aitch. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

“Beyond The Valley, you look beautiful tonight,” Aitch called in his thick Manchester accent that had the crowd swooning, particularly when he launched into his Ashanti collaboration ‘Baby’.

Day two: Denzel does a shoey

Denzel Curry
Denzel Curry. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

Denzel Curry braved an Australian tradition when he whipped off a fresh New Balance 550 to do a shoey.

Day three: the fourth Haim sister?

Haitchie
Hatchie. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

Hatchie could have passed as the fourth Haim sister with a cool-as-you-like set of ’90s-inspired dream pop.

Day three: what’re you looking at?

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

Explosive energy and engaging expressions from punk rockers Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers.

Day three: Budjerah’s set was a beauty

Budjerah
Budjerah. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

Bundjalung singer Budjerah delivered a seasoned performance that belied his 20 years. His sweet vocals and endearing nature made him a crowd favourite, who enthusiastically sang ‘Ready For The Sky’ back at him.

Day three: Aussie music festival favourites

San Cisco
San Cisco. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

San Cisco frontman Jordi Davieson and drummer Scarlett Stevens duetted ‘Messages’ from their 2020 album ‘Between You and Me’.

Day three: just ethereal

Vera Blue
Vera Blue. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

The voice, face and presence of an angel: Vera Blue dazzled the audience with her incredible vocal range, bouncing back gracefully from a few false starts for 2017’s ‘Mended’.

Day three: it’s confidence, man

Confidence Man
Confidence Man. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

Confidence Man were on their absolute A-game, changing into the third outfit of the set for ‘Holiday’ – complete with some fake-blood spitting from Sugar Bones.

Day three: suave suits

Lime Cordiale
Lime Cordiale. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

The Lime Cordiale boys were dressed to impress in matching, ’70s-inspired embroidered and rhinestone suits.

Day four: pics or it didn’t happen

Jay1
Jay1. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

British rapper Jay1 took the opportunity to snap some photos of his Australian fans during his performance.

Day four: not so shy now

Shygirl
Shygirl. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

After releasing her debut album ‘Nymph’ this year, Shygirl’s enjoyed a burgeoning Australian fanbase. Crowds turned out despite the scorching weather to catch a glimpse of the English multihyphenate on the Valley Stage.

Day four: pure joy from SG Lewis

SG Lewis
SG Lewis. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

SG Lewis was a picture of pure joy, telling the crowd he was thrilled at how many people had turned out to watch his first Beyond the Valley set in five years. “Last time I was here there were less people,” he said.

Day four: getting amongst it

BENEE
BENEE. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

How BENEE still had so much energy after a massive year of touring, we don’t know. The New Zealand singer wasn’t afraid to get amongst it, jumping into the pit to get sweaty with fans.

Day four: a superstar returns

Nelly Furtado
Nelly Furtado. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

Nelly Furtado’s first show in five years was a short but sweet set packed with classics. The crowd did a great job of almost outsinging the pop star as they screamed along to 2000s hits ‘I’m Like A Bird’, ‘Maneater’, ‘Promiscuous’ and more.

Day four: happy new year!

Dom Dolla
Dom Dolla. Credit: Martin Philbey for NME

Confetti canons and streamers exploded into the sky as midnight ticked over and Dom Dolla appeared. Screams of “Happy New Year” resounded through the air before the Australian producer launched into ‘Miracle Maker’, closing out the festival’s Valley Stage and ringing in 2023.

