Boardmasters 2023: the beachside weekender in glorious photos

Boardmasters 2023 took place at the weekend (Aug 11 – 13) with another beachside party and headliners Lorde, Florence and The Machine and Liam Gallagher.
On Friday, Lorde previewed her new era and performed two previously unheard new songs as part of her European jaunt. Former Oasis frontman Liam celebrated the release of his recent live album from Knebworth last year, and Florence continued her summer of big gigs.
Elsewhere, Dylan, Confidence Man, The Vaccines and more all featured on the line-up. Check out photos below.
Confidence Man at Boardmasters
Little Simz at Boardmasters
The Vaccines at Boardmasters
Ben Howard at Boardmasters
Dylan at Boardmasters
Florence and the Machine at Boardmasters
Dermot Kennedy at Boardmasters
Caity Baser at Boardmasters
Liam Gallagher at Boardmasters
The Point at Boardmasters
Nova Twins at Boardmasters
Tion Wayne at Boardmasters