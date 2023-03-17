Bose x NME present C23 Live at SXSW in glorious pictures

The mixtape has landed. ‘Bose x NME: C23’ was released earlier this week (March 15), showcasing 15 incredible rising artists and the brand new tracks that prove their role as the future of music. And so what better to celebrate than with a huge launch party? We headed to SXSW with C23 Live, a live event featuring several of the mixtape’s stars. See all the action below.
Renforshort at C23 Live
Renforshort at C23 Live
Danielle Ponder at C23 Live
Danielle Ponder at C23 Live
Michelle at C23 Live
Michelle at C23 Live
Michelle at C23 Live
JVKE at C23 Live
JVKE at C23 Live
Genesis Owusu at C23 Live
Genesis Owusu at C23 Live
Jockstrap at C23 Live
Jockstrap at C23 Live