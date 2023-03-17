Home
Genesis Owusu at C23 Live
Credit: Joe Bishop/NME
Bose x NME present C23 Live at SXSW in glorious pictures

We headed to SXSW with C23 Live to celebrate the release of the new mixtape. Here's what went down...

By Thomas Smith

The mixtape has landed. ‘Bose x NME: C23’ was released earlier this week (March 15), showcasing 15 incredible rising artists and the brand new tracks that prove their role as the future of music. And so what better to celebrate than with a huge launch party? We headed to SXSW with C23 Live, a live event featuring several of the mixtape’s stars. See all the action below.

Renforshort at C23 Live

Renforshort at C23 Live

Danielle Ponder at C23 Live

Danielle Ponder at C23 Live

Michelle at C23 Live

Michelle at C23 Live

Michelle at C23 Live

JVKE at C23 Live

JVKE at C23 Live

Genesis Owusu at C23 Live

Genesis Owusu at C23 Live

Jockstrap at C23 Live

Jockstrap at C23 Live

Flo Milli at C23 Live

Flo Milli at C23 Live

070 Shake at C23 Live

070 Shake at C23 Live

