Club NME: all the action from Blossoms’ big night in Manchester

By NME

Club NME headed to Manchester this past weekend (February 10) to bring big bands in intimate settings: this time, Blossoms in the Club Academy on a Saturday, with special guest DJ sets by Radio X’s Sunta Templeton and The Lottery Winners. Here’s what went down…

1
Club NME in Manchester

Club NME Manchester
Credit: Tom Oxley

Punters queued down the street to guarantee entry to the Club Academy in Manchester on Saturday night.

2
Club NME in Manchester

Club NME Manchester
Credit: Tom Oxley

The stage is set: NME brought a banging line-up into an intimate venue for an evening of  live music, indie disco classics and good vibes.

3
Sunta Templeton playing Club NME in Manchester

Club NME Manchester
Credit: Tom Oxley

The Radio X DJ kicked off the night with a set of indie disco classics including Oasis and Catfish and The Bottlemen to warm the crowd up.

4
Blossoms at Club NME in Manchester

Club NME Manchester
Credit: Tom Oxley

Speaking to NME prior to the show, the band said that ‘Your Girlfriend’ was a set highlight for them and that The Clash’s ‘Rock The Casbah’ was the indie disco banger they always wanted to hear.

5
Blossoms at Club NME in Manchester

Club NME Manchester
Credit: Tom Oxley

Later this summer, the band will play a huge 30,000-capacity show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park alongside Inhaler and more.

6
Blossoms performing at Club NME in Manchester

Club NME Manchester
Credit: Tom Oxley

The Stockport lads kicked off the show with ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’, a recently-released collaboration with Findlay.

7
Blossoms performing at Club NME in Manchester

Club NME Manchester
Credit: Tom Oxley

Punters on the front row got an intimate showing of 2016 debut album songs like ‘Honey Sweet’ and ‘Getaway’.

8
Blossoms performing at Club NME in Manchester

Club NME Manchester
Credit: Tom Oxley

The band first played the venue on their way up in 2015 and resurrected a song from that era in ‘You Pulled A Gun On Me’. It was the first time they’d performed it live since 2018.

9
Blossoms performing at Club NME in Manchester

Club NME Manchester
Credit: Tom Oxley

The big hits were scattered throughout the show, but a closing duo of ‘There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’ and ‘Charlemagne’ drew the biggest reactions.

10
The Lottery Winners performing at Club NME in Manchester

Club NME Manchester
Credit: Tom Oxley

Punters stuck around until curfew for a special guest DJ set from The Lottery Winners who span tracks from Arctic Monkeys, MGMT and more.

