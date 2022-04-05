Check out our exclusive photo diary from Coldplay’s massive world tour

Ever wondered what it’s like to travel the globe with one of the biggest bands on the planet? ‘Course you have! As Coldplay embark on a world tour in support of poptastic latest album ‘Music of the Spheres’ (dubbed “a celestial beauty” in our four-star review), bassist Guy Berryman has shared an exclusive tour diary – comprised of photos he’s personally snapped and curated – with NME. Revel in the wonder of the group’s first dates in Costa Rica and Mexico, before he, Jonny (guitar), Will (drums) and Chris (vocals, keys, good vibes) sail the good ship ‘Play to the US, Europe and beyond.
Candid, eye-popping and narrated in Guy’s own words, this is your access-all-areas pass to life on the road with true musical giants of the 21st Century. Jordan Bassett
1Self-portrait, wearing one of the tour tees I designed
2Jonny on the B stage, a few minutes before doors on opening night. Costa Rica was the perfect place to start the tour, especially as 99% of their national grid is renewable energy
3Here’s our fifth member / creative director / dear friend Phil Harvey chatting with Chris about the show
4Final rehearsals. The view from my position onstage
5Jonny with his glow-in-the-dark guitar. He’s such an attention-seeker
6Lighting programming in Costa Rica. No matter how much you prepare, there’s always a lot to do in the final 36 hours before the first show
7Under the stage with Will. This space is bigger than most of the venues we played from 1998-2001
8The front row in Monterrey, Mexico. The fans on these first few shows have been incredible. They’ve turbo-charged the entire tour
9Every fan who comes to our concerts gets to wear an LED wristband, which literally makes them a part of the show. We’ve been using the wristbands for a decade now, but you never get over what an incredible spectacle they create (shown here in Monterrey)
10Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It feels incredible to be back out in the world, playing music for people
11Chris in the spotlight, Monterrey
12Thank you and goodnight Mexico!
– Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour continues, concluding in Buenes Aires on October 29