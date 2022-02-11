“King Monkey.”

CORRECT.

“I coined that and the great thing is he called his debut solo album [1998’s] ‘Unfinished Monkey Business’ off the back of it. We were recording next to The Stone Roses in Rockfield and I was a massive fan. We were invited into their studio, and I couldn’t deal with it. I was too stoned and tongue-tied. We later went onto another studio in Lincolnshire and a Guardian journalist called me and said she heard we’d been with The Stone Roses.

“I was pissed off she didn’t want to talk to us about Dodgy, so I concocted a whole story about how the drummer [Reni] really did all the songs – he did the singing and the guitar, and that their album had the working title of ‘That’s the Way Ah-ha Ah-Aha I Like It’ because they’re big fans of KC and the Sunshine Band, and they were doing cover of ‘Desperado’ by the Eagles. I looked on the wall and saw the classic picture of the chimp smoking the joint and said: ‘Yeah, you can’t call him Ian. He only answers to King Monkey.’” Everybody’s laughing their tits off and I thought she’d know it was a wind-up, but she printed it word-for-word!”

“I got nervous thinking: are The Stone Roses’ going to be pissed off with?! But a couple of years later when Mani was with Primal Scream, I went to see them. At the after-show, Mani gave me a big hug and said: ‘Mate, that was the funniest thing ever! We weren’t getting on and were shouting at each other and then we read about King Monkey and that was it! We started taking the piss out of Ian and Ian loved it!’. So maybe I brought them together a bit. I certainly gave him the title of his first solo album. That’ll be on my gravestone!”