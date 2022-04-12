Every Dreamcatcher song ranked in order of greatness

Since their debut in 2017, Dreamcatcher have steadily expanded their repertoire of sound as one of K-pop’s most unorthodox acts, blending their heavy metal roots with just about every genre one could think of, conjuring up some of the most imaginative, unexpected releases of the generation.

Over the years, the seven-member act have been steadily refining their one-of-a-kind sound, eventually landing on their rock-infused EDM signature. Though they have established a distinct identity, Dreamcatcher refuse to rest on their laurels, using their B-sides as a playground to dabble and innovate, resulting in some surprisingly delightful offerings each time they add to their discography. From summer-ready bubblegum pop, to heart-stopping trance, to dreamy, sensual jazz, the girls have truly done it all.

Having made NME Asia’s list of best Asian albums in 2020 with their debut studio effort ‘Dystopia: The Tree Of Language’, to say we’re eager to get our hands on its follow-up would be a serious understatement. But before we dive into the newly released ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ – and make ranking this list any harder – let’s revisit all of the girl group’s releases. Without further ado, here are all of Dreamcatcher’s Korean and Japanese releases ranked in order of greatness.