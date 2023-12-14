Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) 2024: 10 essential acts to catch at the new music showcase

In partnership with Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS)

A staple in the European music calendar, Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) is set to take over Groningen for the 20th time early next year (January 17-20). The festival will showcase a host of emerging talent from across the continent, as festival bookers flock from far and wide to scout acts for their 2024 line-ups – as is traditional at ESNS.

This milestone also marks two decades of the ESNS Exchange Program, which has been won by the likes of Aurora, Blossoms and Sigrid in previous years. Other notable acts to take to the stage in Gronigen have included Fontaines D.C. and Wet Leg, who have since both picked up BRIT Awards and have played enormous main stage slots at Reading & Leeds Festival.

With over 250 acts on the bill, here’s who NME will be in a hurry to see across this bumper weekend…

Chalk

Who: Atmospheric post-punk with industrial undertones

From: Belfast, UK

Look out for: A sheer bombardment of energy. Drawing influence from Death Grips and Aphex Twin, the trio marry the hardcore dance of their hometown with electrifying post-punk – look no further than their latest single ‘The Gate.’ With just one EP under their belt, the live room is the only place to catch the next steps in their exciting journey, as they expand their sound one song at a time.

Elmiene

Who: Dazzling neo-soul that’s rooted in poetry

From: Oxford, UK

Look out for: Superb songwriting that’s coated in nostalgia. Stumbling into music full-time after a viral wave that included debut single ‘Golden’ and a cover of D’Angelo’s ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel)’, the British-Sudanese artist is entering a new phase of his life. With glorious production and a stunningly addictive falsetto, his reflective anthems are sure to pull on the heartstrings. It’s a voice that’s destined for greatness.

English Teacher

Who: A stunning breath of fresh air in UK guitar music

From: Leeds, UK

Look out for: Their enormous 2023 single ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab.’ On a red-hot streak of intricate, impeccable singles, world domination is surely on the cards for 2024 as the quartet flesh out their discography with folk, balladry and art-rock at times. Each note, beat and syllable is masterful.

Fat Dog

Who: The UK’s latest word-of-mouth sensation

From: London, UK

Look out for: A live show that’s completely bonkers. One of a number of bands who have come through The Windmill in Brixton, Fat Dog’s all-encompassing stage show has taken the UK by storm this year – and it’s time the rest of the world caught on. Signed to Domino [Arctic Monkeys, Wet Leg], you’d be foolish to miss a glimpse of their wild, bombastic garage-punk that’s been teased through their sole single to date ‘King of the Slugs.’

Honesty

Who: Genre-less collective driven by instinct

From: Leeds, UK

Look out for: A tour-de-force in production that ranges from garage to shoegaze. Through their debut EP ‘Where R U?’, we gain an insight into their limitless world, where heavy bass and ambient rock can intertwine freely. Bringing this rollercoaster of soundscapes into a cohesive live show can change the game for this fearless collective as they head into 2024.

Idaly

Who: Sharp hip-hop star with plenty of tricks up his sleeve

From: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Look out for: His Afro-infused take on hip-hop and R&B. Already a prominent figure in Dutch rap circles, Idaly has a million monthly listeners to his name, all on board with his soulful way of storytelling. Flip-flopping between Dutch and English lyrics, his discography ranges from beats readymade for the nightclub to deeply personal anecdotes on his latest album ‘Nachten Als Dit (Nights Like This)’.

Izzy and the Black Trees

Who: Poignant, bass-driven punk rock

From: Poznań, Poland

Look out for: Frontwoman Izabela ‘Izzy’ Rekowska channelling her inner Patti Smith and PJ Harvey. Five years on from their formation, the group have come a long way since the folky ballads of their early days, now showcasing a collection of politically charged punk anthems, with a message that can transcend far beyond their native Poland. You can feel the bass in your veins.

Leatherette

Who: Unpredictable alt-rockers armed with two eclectic albums

From: Bologna, Italy

Look out for: Some tongue-in-cheek, witty lyricism. Whether it’s the awkward brass section that introduces ‘Bureaucracy Apocalypse’ or puns about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, this is a group that takes rock down its most weird and wonderful avenues. There’s enough material in their two albums to produce some radically different live shows, be it pure noise-punk or jazzy indie – who knows which we’re going to get.

No Guidnce

Who: Boyband propelling the UK R&B revival forward

From: London, UK

Look out for: A group with contagious chemistry. Having worked with a whole host of collaborators and garnered a loyal online following, No Guidnce are putting the enthusiasm back into UK R&B, following in the footsteps of trailblazers FLO. Having only just performed their debut live show this May, their groovy, playful group dynamic makes them a must-see at ESNS.

Waterbaby

Who: Minimalist alt-pop from the Swedish capital

From: Stockholm, Sweden

Look out for: Her effortlessly woozy vocal style. Born Kendra Egerbladh, Waterbaby was catapulted into the mainstream through her feature on Hannes’ gargantuan track ‘Stockhomlsvy’, which attracted the attention of labels far and wide. Honing her soothing voice over folky guitars and shimmering string sections on her debut EP ‘Foam’, Egerbladh takes things back to basics, and in style.