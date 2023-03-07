Everything You Need To Know About C23

The C-series is back! After laying dormant for decades, Bose and NME have partnered to revive the beloved mixtape series, showcasing 15 incredible emerging artists from across the globe. Before you read any further, here’s absolutely everything you need to know about the C23 mixtape…

The artists

We’re absolutely stacked with a diverse line-up that offers a snapshot of tomorrow’s superstars and festival heroes. There’s rising pop royalty with Blu DeTiger, King Princess and Genesis Owusu, hip-hop heavyweights like 070 Shake and Flo Milli, and restless innovators Jockstrap, Chloe Moriondo and more. Learn more about the artists and the full tracklist here.

The mixtape

In true C-series fashion, we’ll be sharing the music far and wide. Bose and NME will be releasing the mixtape on cassette (duh), alongside pressing a release to vinyl in spring. The full mixtape will also appear on digital streaming platforms in its entirety on March 15, and we’ll be handing out cassettes in Austin on the day of its release.

The show

We’re heading to SXSW! The annual event in Austin, Texas offers a look at the stars of the future in music, tech, film and beyond. We’ll be taking over Inn Cahoots in the city on March 16, hosting a live music showcase with selected acts from the mixtape to celebrate its release. Dot Major, Michelle, Renforshort and more will all feature at the event.

The hub

We’ve built a bespoke hub to keep you up to date with all the latest happenings with C23. Read full artist interviews, watch exclusive videos, and stay up to date with all the latest release plans for vinyl. Head to NME.com/C23 for more information.