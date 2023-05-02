The 10 best (G)I-DLE songs

With leader Soyeon at the helm (and members Minnie and Yuqi as blossoming producers in their own right), (G)I-DLE have stood proud since their 2018 as one of the few fully self-producing girl groups in K-pop. They’ve also become known for their bold lyricism and pushing the boundaries with each release, as they venture where many of their peers will not, from the not-so-subtly sapphic ‘Oh My God’ to the cutting commentary of ‘Nxde’.

Despite a year-long hiatus after original member Soojin left the group in 2021, the quintet came back with a vengeance last year on ‘Tomboy’, proving that they can truly never die. In celebration of their fifth anniversary as a group and ahead of their new mini-album ‘I Feel’, here are 10 of (G)I-DLE’s best songs to date.