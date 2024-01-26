Girls Aloud’s reunion tour is shaping up to be one of 2024’s most anticipated gigs

A paid for ad feature for viagogo.

Girls Aloud are heading out on a long-awaited reunion tour later this year. Announced back in November, the initial run of fifteen dates sold out so fast, the band were forced to add another fifteen shows.

Described as “a celebration of Girls Aloud’s rich back catalogue and all the ground-breaking success they have achieved as a band,” The Girls Aloud Show won’t feature any new music but that hasn’t stopped the tour quickly becoming one of 2024’s hottest tickets. In fact, the band emerged as the UK’s fourth highest selling female act of 2024 on viagogo, just behind Olivia Rodrigo in the third spot, P!NK in second and Taylor Swift at number one.

But why is there so much excitement around The Girls Aloud Show?

The tour, which kicks off in May, will be the first time the band have performed live since 2013 and it’ll also be the first time Girls Aloud have reunited since the death of bandmate Sarah Harding, who passed away in 2021 due to breast cancer.

“We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed,” explained Cheryl Cole. “She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon. But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later.”

Kimberly Walsh went on to say that the outpouring of love for Harding and the band as a whole “ignited something in all of us again”.

“To know we still have that love from our fans and people who watched us grow up gives us the confidence to do the tour,” explained Nicola Roberts.

“Girls Aloud are a band that made such a huge impact on people’s lives. We grew up with the band, but so did so many other people,” added Nadine Coyle, before adding it would feel like “a shame and a waste” if Girls Aloud didn’t reunite. “We want to have that moment with fans where we can all enjoy it together.”

Speaking to NME, 35-year old Lauren said that she “practically grew up with Girls Aloud,” after watching them compete in Pop Star: The Rivals in 2002. Her first concert was Girls Aloud’s What Will The Neighbours Say…? Tour and she’s been going to gigs ever since, with plans to see Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Keane later this year.

“It was just the most magical, mind-blowing experience,” she said of that first Girls Aloud gig. “I knew the songs and I felt like I knew the girls after watching them on TV, but there was something about being in a room full of people who shared my passion that felt incredibly liberating.” She saw them four more times after that. “Every show was more ambitious, more outlandish. I can’t wait to see what they’ve got planned for this next run.”

“Girls Aloud have always soundtracked my life, but I found it difficult to listen to them after Sarah died,” she continued. News of the tour gave her a reason to revisit her favorite tracks though. “I don’t know how I’ll feel seeing the band without Sarah. It will obviously be sad, but sharing in that sadness with other fans should be cathartic,” she explained. “I feel like I need that.”

23-year old Mark never got the chance to see Girls Aloud first time around because he was too young, but was introduced to them via his older sister. “They were one of the only bands we both adored,” he explains. “It was pop music, but it felt like it really meant something too. It was smart. It was exciting. I hadn’t heard anything like it.”

Him and his sister have tickets for three Girls Aloud shows so far, but he thinks that will increase as the tour gets closer. “They’re going to be really special gigs. I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels like they’ve been waiting their whole life to see Girls Aloud live, and the fact I can see them with my sister makes it extra special. I want to make the most of this chance. It’s the sort of tour you don’t want to miss.”

Girls Aloud play:

MAY

17 – Dublin 3Arena

18 – Dublin 3Arena

20 – Belfast SSE Arena

21 – Belfast SSE Arena

23 – Manchester AO Arena

24 – Manchester AO Arena

27 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

28 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

31 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

JUNE

1 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

2 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

4 – Aberdeen P&J Live

8 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

9 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

10 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

12 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

13 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

15 – Leeds First Direct Arena

16 – Leeds First Direct Arena

18 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

19 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

20 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

22 – London The O2

23 – London The O2

24 – London The O2

25 – London The O2

27 – London The O2

29 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

30 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Girls Aloud at global marketplace, viagogo here.