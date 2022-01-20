Every GOT7 song ranked in order of greatness

It was just over a year ago that GOT7 said goodbye to us. In a shocking move, all seven members of the group departed from their longtime agency JYP Entertainment to pursue solo careers. While the event came with the requisite heartbreak of having to say goodbye to years worth of memories, it also brought with it the pride of watching each of the members’ grow into their own as they struck out solo – as has been evident in the last year.
On a more positive note, the group have assured fans time and again – most recently on their eighth anniversary when they surprised their fans on Instagram live – that GOT7 still remains as one, still. While we have yet to see an official reunion or surprise performances, it’s clear that the bond between the septet – comprising BamBam, Jackson, JAY B, Jinyoung, Mark, Youngjae and Yugyeom – remains as strong as ever.
Going through their Korean discography, then, seems like sifting through a novel of personal growth. In fact, if one’s music were to be used as an introduction to their life, GOT7’s would be the easiest to understand, to the point when one can almost immediately distinguish when a track contains traces of a member.
This balance was perhaps the best part about GOT7 – as much as they were a unit, they were also individuals with often starkly different tastes and personalities. When they came together, however, they melded together to create magic. To commemorate the group’s eighth anniversary, here are all of GOT7’s Korean releases, ranked in order of greatness.
133‘Save You’ (2018)
While we will always defend the ‘Present’ era with our lives, ‘Save You’ is unfortunately one of those tracks which seems a little off-kilter in places. The vocals certainly hold the track in place, but the arrangements and melodies seem crowded and, in some places, overshadow the excellent work.
132‘Never Ever’ (2017)
‘Never Ever’ is one of those (if not the only) rare title track miss for GOT7. Even though the track starts off strong, with the arrangement pulling us right in, it weakens by the time the chorus arrives: after that great build up, you expect a little more out of the chorus, which sadly never arrives.
131‘Thank You’ (2018)
Even though the track fits comfortably in the ethos of ‘Eyes On You’, its arrangement fails to be a compelling listen for long, putting this one towards the tail-end of this list.
130‘Home Run’ (2016)
The ambitious ‘Flight Log: Departure’ came to a close with the pop-leaning sounds of ‘Home Run’. While the track was exciting in some parts, such as the sonic loops in the chorus set against the vocal line’s harmonies, it felt a little underwhelming especially considering the impact of the other songs on the album.
129‘Everyday’ (2015)
GOT7 step into the Christmas festivities with this smooth, feel-good track, but it pales in comparison to their other outputs.
128‘Magnetic’ (2014)
GOT7 bring to live another quintessential boyband sound on ‘Magnetic’, but it doesn’t go far in terms of memorability. This one’s a miss for us.
127‘Just Tonight’ (2014)
Maybe it’s because we’ve seen GOT7 use their individual strengths so perfectly and seamlessly on the rest of their music, but ‘Just Tonight’ often seems like it is crowded with influences that clash directly with the kind of group they are. In its attempt to bring alive a youthful sound, it underutilised the group’s potential, which is why it finds a place on the latter end of this list.
126‘Stay’ (2014)
Despite what the group says in the song, its arrangement fails to make a mark in our memory, hence the downvote.
125‘Feelin’ Good’ (2015)
We have some love for this perpetual mood-setter, but it does pale next to the group’s other B-sides, especially in how it underutilised their stellar rap line.
124‘Eyes On’ (2015)
While it embodies the cool and confident energy of GOT7’s early years, ‘Eyes On’ sits on the more forgettable end of their discography. Sorry!
123‘Before The Full Moon Rises’ (2015)
While the song does justice to the youthful energy that we see on ‘Just Right’, ‘Before The Full Moon Rises’ fails to hold attention for long, in part due to its generic instrumentation.
122‘Back To Me’ (2015)
Maybe it’s because we’ve seen GOT7 perfect the pop-song formula on their later releases, but ‘Back To Me’ seems to have a place on the more underwhelming end of their discography.
121‘Follow Me’ (2014)
‘Follow Me’ suffers from the same problems as ‘Hello’ – it seems torn between being an upbeat vocal-leaning number and a straightforward proclamation. Perhaps, since it was early days, the group were experimenting with how to create the perfect mix of rap and vocals, but ‘Follow Me’ fell short of that mark.
120‘Forever Young’ (2014)
While the early R&B inspirations of ‘Forever Young’ certainly inspire nostalgia and an immediate connect, the song underutilized a unique act such as GOT7 – making this one of the rare instances when we’re not on board with a track.
119‘Hello’ (2014)
Boy did GOT7 go hard on the aughts-inspired R&B in their early days. While the formula worked for a lot of their tracks, ‘Hello’ seems torn between an aggressive proclamation and a love confession, which clouds its impact.
118‘Bad Behavior’ (2014)
While it starts off strong – carrying the same energy of ‘U Got Me’ and ‘A’ – the song gets away somewhere in the middle, where the beats get somewhat repetitive and fail to hold attention for long.
117‘Higher’ (2018)
While it remains high on energy throughout and makes for a compelling listen, ‘Higher’ pales in comparison to the group’s other output, even on the same album.
116‘Take Me To You’ (2018)
While ‘Take Me To You’ immediately uplifts your mood, the song becomes repetitive towards the tail-end, dispelling the magic as quickly as it had been spun and leaving us a little disappointed.
115‘To Star’ (2015)
With the steady Christmas-themed output that K-pop has around every year, we eventually reach a saturation point – GOT7, however, never fall into those traps, thanks to the simplistic genius of ‘To Star’. Comforting, soft and peaceful, ‘To Star’ is a brush of warmth in the cold nights of winter.
114‘One and Only You’ ft. Hyolyn (2018)
Looking at GOT7’s later output, it almost seems like their ‘Eyes On You’ era was a whole different act altogether. That doesn’t mean it was any less captivating, though – case in point, this suave, smooth bop that left us all putty in their hands. The cherry on top, of course, was Hyolyn’s voice.
113‘My Reaction’ (2015)
Going through GOT7’s work, one can almost pinpoint where a lot of their later musical influences came from, especially the slick R&B that they masterfully incorporated into their work. ‘My Reaction’ was one of those early experimentations for the group – while it may have been a miss, the group certainly tapped into a potential here.
112‘Confession Song’ (2015)
Looking at the landscape of GOT7’s artistry, it seems as if the days of the lovestruck boys hoping for an affirmative answer to their confessions are so far behind. Nevertheless, this Christmas-themed love song reminds us that GOT7 took to this concept like fish to water.
111‘Miracle’ (2018)
Coming just in time for Christmas, the slow, soothing melodies of ‘Miracle’ are perfect to uplift your mood as the year winds down and the tiredness of everything leaves your body. Pro tip: enjoy it with someone you love.
110‘Come On’ (2018)
From start to finish, we love the energy that ‘Come On’ brings to the table, which is compelling and soothing at the same time. Perfect for those times when you find yourself in the mood to create and need the perfect sound for it.
109‘Thursday’ (2019)
Listen, we all talk about Monday being the most-hated day of the week, but what about Thursdays, when you’re already in weekend mode but it’s actually a whole day away. On ‘Thursday’, GOT7 compare the helpless feeling of facing a Thursday to the ambiguous nature of a relationship, when you don’t know whether you’re on the same page.
108‘Now Or Never’ (2019)
No matter how much time you spend with someone you love, it never feels enough – ‘Now Or Never’ traps that bittersweet feeling into a summery, EDM-laced track and leaves us with a surprising optimism.
107‘The End’ (2019)
“They say you know how precious something is once you lose it, I realised that it was love after I lost you,” go the lyrics on ‘The End’, continuing our “Park Jin-young take responsibility for driving us crazy” agenda. Beneath the multiple layers of this deceptively cheerful pop-leaning track is a poignant sadness, perhaps made even more unbearable by how fitting it is for present times. Still, as is always the case with GOT7, we’re left with the hope that there will be an end to the bad times as well.
106‘Time Out’ (2019)
Answering what the best thing about ‘Time Out’ is a difficult question: is it the song’s brilliant, poignant lyricism, or the beautiful instrumental arrangement that resembles the chimes of a carousel on a playground, bringing a meta genius to the vibe? Whatever it may be, ‘Time Out’ wins with its honest strength in admitting that sometimes, in the journey to your goals, you just need a break.
105‘If’ (2016)
One fit for a K-drama soundtrack, ‘If’ brings to life the sweet musings of the push and pull of courtship. It’s hard not to compare ‘If’ to ‘Thursday’, which dealt with similar feelings of ambivalence, but where ‘Thursday’ had a decided maturity to it, this one carries the buoyancy of youth, which is exactly what makes it so good.
104‘Hesitate’ (2018)
Move aside, guys who show up at our houses with boomboxes. Make way for the respectful kings who hesitate in front of our houses and are concerned about whether we return their feelings!
103‘Us’ (2018)
On an album about devotion, ‘Us’ sat like a welcome outlier – after all, a relationship where only one person gives is unsustainable. That’s why it was a breath of fresh air to see GOT7 be a little selfish on this one and openly ask to be accepted and loved, just so they could define the ‘us’.
102‘Firework’ (2017)
If ‘Teenager’ captured the excitement of falling in love, ‘Firework’ was the steady rock of companionship. With both occurring on the same album, it seems as if GOT7 grew up over the course of only a couple songs – the group tell us that our anxieties will slowly burst into flames like fireworks, you believe that just for one night, it will all be okay.
101‘To Me’ (2017)
While we love the flamboyance of GOT7 as an act, it’s in the simple tracks – like ‘To Me’ – that we see their artistry stand out. The best part about the bouncy number, however, is how it gives a chance for the group’s rap line to shine.
100‘Face’ (2017)
While the entirety of ‘7 for 7’ was a study in youthful love, nothing quite captured the poignance of young love that ‘Face’ did – as the group sing about missing their loved one’s face, you realise sometimes saying things the way they are is more moving than using platitudes.
99‘Dreamin’’ (2016)
Hey guys, you don’t need to ask us to dream about you for only one night. It’s okay – we’ve been sold already. The charm of this is blinding us, seriously.
98‘OUT’ (2017)
Perhaps the best part about GOT7 is the two-way relationship the members fostered between their own sounds and that of the group’s, to the point where one can pinpoint when a certain track has touches of one or the other members. One that becomes more evident on tracks such as ‘OUT’ – powerful, fast, and dripping with confidence –, which unsurprisingly lists Jackson Wang on lyrics and production.
97‘Can’t’ (2016)
Another demonstration of just how GOT7 found a way to marry their varied influences and inspirations into one united sound – they went on to perfect this formula on later tracks such as ‘Sign’, but ‘Can’t’ was a successful experimentation nonetheless.
96‘Fish’ (2016)
While JAY B’s production skills often bring to mind classic R&B or jazz-inspired sounds, sleeping on the more hard-hitting, playful sounds on ‘Fish’ would be criminal. ‘Fish’ is direct, tense, and more confident, but also soft ofcharming.
95‘Something Good’ (2016)
It’s sort of unfair that after the triple-whammy of ‘See The Light’, ‘Rewind’ and ‘Beggin On My Knees’, GOT7 would play innocent and give us the feel-good, wholesome ‘Something Good’. Nevertheless, we’ll gladly accept both sides.
94‘Good’ (2015)
While we’ve all heard countless songs about feeling good and enjoying the moment, few songs capture the liberating lightness of being that ‘Good’ does – coming in GOT7’s nascent years, the song perfectly captures the group’s youthful energy and remains fresh with every listen.
93‘Mine’ (2015)
If ‘Nice’ and ‘Put Your Hands Up’ are the most popular kids in the school, ‘Mine’ is the bad guy that everyone loves to hate. For us, it leans a little more towards love, though.
92‘Shopping Mall’ (2017)
Where it’s immediate predecessor, ‘Never Ever’ was slightly disappointing in its arrangement, ‘Shopping Mall’ more than makes up for it in its engines revving, cocky intensity. From the moment the beats kick in, along with the group’s croonings of “Feels like shopping mall”’ you just want to groove and enjoy the moment.
91‘Paradise’ (2017)
A summer song through and through, this “dangerous” one makes us weak in the knees with its light, airy tunes and lyrical prowess coming straight from the pens of Jinyoung and BamBam.
90‘Take My Hand’ (2014)
Cool, slick and confident – could be just us, but the starry-eyed sound of ‘Take My Hand’ lead the way and eventually evolved into the jazz-leaning, fluvial tunes that the group explored on songs such as ‘Q’.
89‘Moonlight’ (2014)
Off the group’s first full-length album, ‘Moonlight’ was a welcome, refreshing surprise, not just in how it allowed the group to showcase their vocal and rap palettes, but also in how easily it slid in and became a track worthy of repeat listens.
88‘She’s A Monster’ (2014)
This has to be the sweetest way someone has ever been called out.
87‘Prove It’ (2016)
Pretty sure this has been mentioned somewhere else on this list, but there are some GOT7 tracks on which there’s no mistaking the presence of a member. The minute its lo-fi R&B and hip-hop kick in, you know ‘Prove It’ is a Defsoul track. Restrained and brimming with a powerful hunger, every minute of its three-minute run is nothing short of delightful.
86‘No Jam’ (2016)
There are some places where ‘No Jam’ reminds us of early-era GOT7, when their boyish charm would break through. The reason it surpasses expectations, however, is in the surprising chorus, where instead of cookie-cutter EDM, we get the rough, almost brazen energy of rap.
85‘Who’s That’ (2016)
What looked to be a power-packed, ‘fit for the rebels’ track took us by surprise when it morphed into a playful anthem about a lovestruck guy. All we could say was, as the group put it, ‘Damn’.
84‘Sick’ (2016)
Honest admission: at the time, yours truly didn’t know what to feel about having two tracks with nearly the same energy on the same album (the other one being ‘Hey’). Over time, however, we’ve come to appreciate the gentle caresses of ‘Sick’, a soothing balm on a hard night.
83‘Let Me’ (2016)
To this day, closing out ‘Flight Log: Turbulence’ with the soft, buttery ‘Let Me’ hits different – on an album that starts with the exciting energy of ‘Skyway’ and takes us through the musical ups and downs of ‘Hard Carry,’ ‘My Home’ and ‘Sick’, ‘Let Me’ seems like an apt conclusion to the journey. It’s been a rollercoaster ride, but it’s finally come to a comforting end.
82‘Born Ready’ (2020)
In some ways, a title such as ‘Last Piece’ would prompt people to think that this is the end of a journey. As GOT7 depict on ‘Born Ready’, this is only the beginning – they might not know where to go from here or what challenges are waiting for them, but they sure are ready to find out.
81‘Wave’ (2020)
Just like the title, ‘Wave’ sweeps us up in a comforting embrace. With a simple R&B progression backed by the group’s atmospheric vocals, the song moves at a welcome leisurely pace, never feeling overpowering in its arrangement, giving a whole new meaning to the act of just letting go and going with the flow in the hopes that better times lie ahead.
80‘Waiting For You’ (2020)
Perhaps the best B-side on ‘Breath of Love: Last Piece’, ‘Waiting For You’ is the perfect soundtrack for the lovely nights that are so memorable they almost feel like a dream. Play this one on your next impromptu long drive and you’ll get what we’re saying.
79‘Nice’ (2015)
Listen, ‘Nice’ and ‘Put Your Hands Up’ sit at the same table and look at all of us plebs with disdain. We love it. Give us more.
78‘1+1’ (2020)
When we talk about love, we talk about the grand gestures and the gifts. But what about the comforting love? The ease of watching a movie and having cold pizza, or just going out for a walk and buying whatever small trinket you like? If you’re looking for a song for that easy love, ‘1+1’ is it – it’s seamless, playful, and just the right amount of cheesy, like the perfect date.
77‘Remember You’ (2017)
With BamBam’s recent output, we know that he’s a master of the suave, smooth yet sensitive persona, but it’s in tracks like ‘Remember You’ where we truly got previews of just how far he could go, and we didn’t even know it. The soft track is one you back to for the nostalgia factor, and also because it’s just good, my friends.
76‘We Are Young’ (2020)
Closing out what was to be their last album under JYP on the somber yet hopeful note of ‘We Are Young’ was an amazing proverbial goodbye. Mellow, soft and steady, the song puts into words a beautiful, forward-thinking promise: all they need is each other and their fans. The rest can wait.
75‘U Got Me’ (2014)
‘U Got Me’ is as cool a GOT7 song as any, certainly resting among their better B-sides. It gets off on a bouncy, funky note – made even better by the dulcet, balanced rapping – but what makes it better is how faithful it remains to this entire arrangement throughout. Every time we get back to the bobbing sounds of ‘U Got Me’ is a rush unmatched.
74‘I Like You’ (2014)
Come back when you’ve forgotten the opening loops of “I like you” on the song and then we’ll talk. Oh, that’s right – you can never forget perfection.
73‘Think About It’ (2018)
Coming off of the group’s album ‘Present: You & Me’, ‘Think About It’ takes a minute to kick in – but boy does it blow your mind when we finally segue into the chorus buoyed by Youngjae’s voice. We still think about it.
72‘Like Oh’ (2014)
While other songs on ‘Got It?’ felt a little underwhelming in how misplaced they sometimes sounded, ‘Like Oh’ more than made up for them. In what is a steady build-up, the group constantly creates excitement, before vocal harmonies burst through like sunlight through dark clouds.
71‘Believe’ (2019)
‘Believe’ really said BamBam supremacy, huh? Smooth, easy and free-flowing (just like the man himself), ‘Believe’ carves out a place for itself as a modern-day love anthem which cares more about companionship than perfection. On an album dissecting the places between security and insecurity, this one fits right in its relatability.
70‘Special’ (2020)
It’s amazing to see how the script of a love song flips in the hands of artists who have had years to build their sound from the ground up – case in point, ‘Special’. At first glance, it could have fallen into the same trappings such as ‘Boom x3’, but there is a self-assuredness and lightness on ‘Special’ that makes it an enjoyable listen from start to end.
69‘Page’ (2019)
On an album that dove deep into the insecurities and anxieties GOT7 experienced as a group, the dance-leaning, pop fervor of ‘Page’ was the perfect culmination. With its fast progression, ‘Page’ denoted a group in momentum rather than one at pause – the lyrics only made it that much more hopeful. As they proclaim that they still have a lot to write, we get the feeling that their story is only just beginning.
68‘Go Higher’ (2017)
From the minute it begins, ‘Go Higher’ goes hard, switching up the energy and making us all feel everything, everywhere, all at once. Then again, with the energies of JAY B, BamBam, Jackson and Mark behind it, it was hard not to be swept away by the absolute chaos of this track – any GOT7 hype playlist that does not include this is wrong.
67‘Sign’ (2017)
If the minimal, slow, classic R&B-style arrangement on ‘Sign’ does not make you a fan, the harmonies on the chorus certainly will. Damn, GOT7, you didn’t have to flex that hard!
66‘Q’ (2017)
It’s been a hot minute since JAY B came into his own as a producer and mastered a signature sound, but there are some tracks that bring a smile to our face just because they remind us of his journey – the slick, smooth-sailing, Bruno Mars-esque ‘Q’ is one of those. You have nerves of steel if you can resist the charm on this one.
65‘Enough’ (2018)
Wow, GOT7 really woke up during the ‘Present’ era and chose violence – what else are we supposed to think when we listen to fist-pump-inducing chorus, which devolves into an absolutely lethal bridge?
64‘The Reason’ (2018)
Imagine you’re at a summer party, dancing your heart out. You turn around and your eyes meet with someone. Time seems to slow down as the push and pull of wanting to continue, but not wanting this moment to pass and the magic to break keeps you. Now, put ‘The Reason’ on it, and you’ve got the start of your own epic romance.
63‘Hey’ (2016)
While we had all started seeing footprints of the members’ individual styles in the group’s music well before the ‘Flight Log’ series, it was perhaps in the trilogy that they truly recognised what their strengths were, particularly through tracks like ‘Hey’. A sweet, welcome delight from the pen of Youngjae, ‘Hey’ came as a welcome reprieve from the energy that dots its predecessors on ‘Flight Log: Turbulence’.
62‘1:31 AM’ (2018)
This one is for the nights when sleep evades you and, no matter what, you can’t seem to stop the thoughts (or tears) from coming. A heartwarming ballad that showcases the group’s vocal prowess, ‘1:31 AM’ wraps you up in a blanket and keeps you company on the cold nights.
61‘I Love It’ (2018)
We knew we needed to send a prayer to the heavens when we saw the names Jackson, BamBa, and Yugyeom side by side, but were we truly prepared for the sugary goodness of ‘I Love It?’ No, we weren’t.
60‘God Has Return + Mañana’ (2020)
Who are we to say otherwise when the Holy Trinity (also known as Mark, Jackson, and BamBam) proclaim themselves God and say they’ve returned? Honestly, with the way the slow, soaring orchestration in the beginning of the track gives way to classic hip-hop beats, we all agree that ‘God Has Return + Mañana’ is a religious experience unlike any other.
59‘WOLO’ (2018)
Troublemakers Jackson, BamBam and Yugyeom strike again on ‘WOLO’, which comes brimming with youthful energy and confidence – very becoming of an act in the process of finding who they are and trusting the process.
58‘Hunger’ (Solo by Jackson) (2018)
From the get-go, you know this is a Jackson Wang song. Powerful, self-assured, and unapologetic – ‘Hunger’ compels in the same minute it wows, leaving us wanting more in its minute and a half long run.
57‘Phoenix’ (2018)
Let’s just decide that in the interest of public safety, Jackson and Yugyeom should not be allowed in the same room. Just kidding, give us more of this, guys – we’ll lap it up with a soup ladle.
56‘Made It’ (Solo by Jackson) (2018)
It’s amazing to see how, when given the chance to showcase who they really are, GOT7 didn’t need to warm up – they slid right into their roles, spread their wings and took flight. Part of the reason why ‘Present: You & Me’ is such a stellar album through and through is because the group focuses as much as on the unit as they do on themselves, which results in starkly different, yet familiar outputs. Case in point, Jackson’s ‘Made It’, which comes laced with his signature bravado and confidence, fitting right into an album that celebrates the group’s growth and fans.
55‘Moon U’ (2017)
GOT7 look and paint a dream in this ethereal, sultry track. The charm of ‘Moon U’ lies in how simple, yet profound it is – against a dreamy sonic arrangement, the members of GOT7 stand and look straight into the camera as they serenade their loved one. Oh what we wouldn’t give to be praised like this!
54‘Thank You, Sorry’ (2020)
It takes courage to break something off, but it’s harder to admit that you may have been wrong. ‘Thank You, Sorry’ lies in the same vein as ‘Last Piece’, coming seeped in maturity that can only be the result of letting go of past belief systems. If having hot chocolate on a rainy night was a song, it would be ‘Thank You, Sorry’.
53‘Playground’ (2014)
Never trust a GOT7 fan who does not like ‘Playground’. On the energetic, oft-juvenile ‘Got It?’, ‘Playground’ came like a breath of fresh air, showcasing a unique vulnerability that was as relatable as it was charming. This one will always be close to our hearts.
52‘I Am Me’ (2018)
Listening to ‘I Am Me’, on which Jinyoung flexes his lyrical and musical prowess, is like driving through a flying car. As the song climbs, the excitement inside becomes borderline oppressive as the car gets higher and higher. Then, you break through the clouds and finally, finally see the moonlight just as the chorus hits. It’s an experience like no other.
51‘Nobody Knows’ (Solo by Youngjae) (2018)
It’s been a hot minute since we saw Youngjae flex his songwriting skills, but he shines especially bright on this solo, showcasing a vulnerability and hard-hitting loneliness that inspires a desperate heartache.
50‘No One Else’ (2018)
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Kim Yu-gyeom is a menace to society and needs to be contained. ‘No One Else’ cannot be described as anything but a threat to our sanity and heart rate. What gives you the right, Yugyeom?!
49‘My Home’ (2016)
*Realises that GOT7’s eighth anniversary has just passed, listens to ‘My Home’ and jams sadly*
48‘Crazy’ (2020)
Your first reaction to ‘Crazy’ is: “This can only be a JAY B song.” Your second reaction to ‘Crazy’ is googling how to tattoo a song on your body. Need we say more?
47‘OMW’ (Solo by Mark) (2018)
‘OMW’ could rob us in broad daylight and we would still tell the police that we willingly gave everything to it. From the moment it takes off to the moment it draws to a close, it’s a heartwarming journey of determination and vulnerability, touching us in the deepest parts of our soul.
46‘Aura’ (2020)
Sultry, slow, sensual and scintillating, ‘Aura’ set the mood for what was to be the group’s last mini-album (so far), ‘Dye’ – though we didn’t know that yet. What a beautiful introduction it was to an act that had grown tremendously over the years and mastered a sound tailor-made for them.
45‘Party’ (Solo by BamBam) (2018)
Perpetual cool boy BamBam infuses his solo with a deceptive cheer, giving us a track that makes us feel alone in a crowd. Looking at his recent work, we know that BamBam excels at this balance, but one can safely say that it’s in the nuance of tracks like ‘Party’ that he set the foundation for the artist he is.
44‘From Now’ (Solo by Yugyeom) (2018)
Yugyeom: *starts singing*
Me: *Vault Boy “hold up” meme*
43‘Fine’ (Solo by Yugyeom) (2018)
Yugyeom has always been cooler and wiser beyond his years, but nothing makes it clearer than his solo ‘Fine’, in which he is particularly greedy, straightforward and oh so charming. Why are all these maknaes so dangerous?
42‘King’ (2018)
Is there anyone that doesn’t tremble with excitement in front of this regal masterpiece? They said it, folks: “Put your hands up for the King”.
41‘Run Away’ (2019)
Dear Park Jin-young (the younger one, please), take responsibility for making our hearts race by infusing your lyrics with brilliant romance! Atmospheric and breezy, this pop-leaning track is the perfect soundtrack for the days you decide to escape reality by getting into your car and driving to the countryside – as GOT7 say, they’re “always ready with you”.
40‘Stop Stop It’ (2014)
There will be a day when we shall get over Jackson’s absolutely hilarious “What are you doing? Come on!” off of JAY B’s confused expression. Today is not that day, though. Also, now accepting applications to discuss the overalls in this song – yay or nay?
39‘A’ (2014)
While most people would think of ‘Just Right’ as the introductory GOT7 track, methinks we need to discuss the absolute gloriousness of ‘A’ – positioning them as charming, young lads who lay on the flirtation like no one’s business, the GOT7 of this era had fun and made us fall in love with them at the same time.
38‘Look’ (2018)
Once we get over the signature dance-step (which is never), can we all agree that ‘Look’ was the perfect song to start summer 2018? With warmer weather came GOT7’s smooth promises supported by killer beats – marking the perfect segue to beach parties and long drives.
37‘Put Your Hands Up’ (2015)
“GOT7! You’re under arrest, put your hands where I can see them!” As you wish, sir!
36‘Don’t Care’ (2017)
All we want to say is: Yugyeom is a menace to society and needs to be contained.
35‘Sunrise’ (Solo by JAY B) (2018)
This should have been our clue to just how dangerous and lethal JAY B could be – our bad, we didn’t catch him in time. Yours truly is convinced ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Ride’ sit at the same table and plot world domination.
34‘Mayday’ (2016)
It’s always the quiet, slightly dangerous ones, isn’t it? Coming from the mind of Jinyoung, it’s amazing to see how well ‘Mayday’ fits with the theme of ‘Turbulence’, not just in how the song seems to soar until we get to the chorus but also in the choppy progression thereon, which makes it seems like we’re going through a rough patch. Never change, Jinyoung, never change.
33‘Gimme’ (2014)
A lot of us (or maybe just yours truly) consider ‘Identify’ as GOT7’s pre-final form album, when they were rookies and finding their footing in an era of slick, smooth pop. Is there anyone, however, who has been able to resist them when they say “Gimme gimme gimme your love?” Not this writer, that’s for sure.
32‘My Youth’ (Solo by Jinyoung) (2018)
Somebody come get her, she’s crying in the club because Park Jin-young is singing about missing his youth and it’s too much for her heart.
31‘You Are’ (2017)
Oh, when will someone look at us and ask us to be their sky? Inspired by the beautiful art of the skies in Makoto Shinkai’s ‘Your Name’ – which immediately tells us that GOT7 are men of immaculate taste – ‘You are’ is a burst of warmth and comfort that never gets old. ‘There is not a cloud because of you, the world is different to me,’ their vocals soared – we’ve heard a lot of songs about love, but this one will always be a little bit special.
30‘Good Tonight’ (2014)
Listen, ‘Good Tonight’ walked so ‘Hard Carry’ could run. Coming in with the strong vocal harmonies on the chorus and an arrangement constantly hinting at danger, ‘Good Tonight’ was the song that made us sit up and notice GOT7 in their rookie days.
29‘Fly’ (2016)
Yours truly will die on the hill that ‘Fly’ is one of GOT7’s iconic tracks – not only did it do justice to their memorable and ambitious ‘Flight Log’ series, but it also became the first step in what was to become a part of their core sound. The breezy, airy sound allowed both the vocals and rap lines to shine, allowing them to come together in seamless harmony. Of course, GOT7 successfully reinvented themselves with their later work, but this remains one of the crowning jewels of their reinvention.
28‘1°’ (2019)
There are many reasons for why we consider 2019 a spectacular year for GOT7, but primary among them is the fact that it signified a time when they let go of their anxieties and used the consequent freedom to take them to infinity and beyond.
Kicking off that rebirth was ‘1°’, named for the absolute precision needed high up in the air, where even a degree’s difference can result in catastrophe. Despite having spoken about the pressures of their path numerous times, nothing quite encapsulates it as the vulnerability of ‘1°’, where they unabashedly admit to being afraid of this journey, but plowing through nonetheless to see what’s on the other side.
27‘Crash and Burn’ (2019)
Be honest, how many of y’all used this as musical inspiration for your mafia fanfics? From the police sirens that add to the ethos, to the intense lyrics comparing the feeling of falling for someone to an addictive poison, ‘Crash and Burn’ is the guilty pleasure we’re all suckers for.
26‘Love You Better’ (2020)
What makes ‘Love You Better’ so good – apart from Jinyoung’s lyricism – is how beautifully restrained it is. The song builds slow and soft, even when the climb of the chorus breaks out into a staccato of beats – the track remains steady throughout as if locking the listener in an entrancing dance and making us wish we had more time with it.
25‘Poison’ (2020)
GOT7’s youngest flexes his confidence and composing skills on the power-packed, exciting ‘Poison’, giving us a breath of fresh air on the otherwise mellow ‘Dye’. On an album that takes an otherwise passive route to persuasion, ‘Poison’ comes in guns blazing and eyebrows-raised, imparting just the right sense of urgency and cockiness to this beautiful game they play.
24‘Eclipse’ (2019)
It’s hard not to see ‘Eclipse’ as the conceptual predecessor to ‘You Calling My Name’, not because both albums came out in succession, but also how the anxieties of the former are soothed on the latter. What makes ‘Eclipse’ such a great track is not just the group’s honesty about wanting to find “balance”’ and to get out of the “darkness”, but also the retrospective implication that their fans are instrumental for that to happen.
23‘Boom x3’ (2016)
So, let’s get this straight: We started ‘Flight Log: Turbulence’ with ‘Skyway’, moved on to ‘Hard Carry’ and immediately came to ‘Boom x3’ (which features the wonderful Penomeco on lyrics, might we add)?’ Ahgases who heard this in real time, however did you make it out alive?
22‘Girls Girls Girls’ (2014)
Here’s an idea: GOT7 react to their old music videos, specifically ‘Girls Girls Girls’, which comes replete in school uniforms and cool-bad-boy-innocent-good-girl tropes. Don’t get us wrong: this absolutely is one of our favorites, it’s just that Jackson absolutely needs to see himself swaying to the lyrics: “What’s with my body”. Do us a favor and tag him, please.
21‘Turn Up The Volume’ (2014)
Is this the track fanfic writers use as inspiration for when they make Jackson the host of all the college parties ever? Honestly, with how it gets our heads bobbing and fists pumping, we get it.
20‘Teenager’ (2017)
What should we talk about more? The fact that GOT7 perfectly encapsulate the excitement and thrill of how love makes you feel young, or the fact that JAY B literally wrote the lyrics: “I can do anything if you tell me good boy?” Four years after its release, ‘Teenager’ remains as refreshing and exciting as it ever was.
19‘Gravity’ (2020)
“Fix your eyes on me, anywhere else, no, come to me and kiss me,” says Youngjae on the mesmerising, enchanting ‘Gravity’, which he first performed on the group’s 2019 Keep Spinning World Tour, before officially releasing it on the CD version of ‘Dye’. RIP to the Ahgases who heard this live, because there is no way you did not come out of this reborn.
18‘Ride’ (2020)
“Jaebeom (aka JAY B) really thought we would believe the ‘riding the motorcycle’ explanation he gave us,” says the top comment on ‘Ride’ on YouTube (at the time of writing), and well, if that doesn’t sell the song to you, we don’t know what will.
17‘See The Light’ (2016)
This writer would like to have a chat with Yugyeom, Mark and BamBam, and ask them to take responsibility for this absolute menace of a song. Is this perhaps one of their best B-sides ever? The answer is yes.
16‘Encore’ (2021)
Let’s just say you have nerves of steel if you can resist tearing up when this tune kick in. Released after the group left JYP Entertainment, ‘Encore’ seems like a tribute and reminiscence all at once, like picking a high school yearbook only to be overwhelmed by the memories. You may not be able to go back to the times, but you know you won’t ever trade them for anything.
15‘Rewind’ (2016)
When people talk about why ‘Flight Log: Departure’ is the best out of the ‘Flight Log’ series (no, this is not up for debate), they will talk about the holy trinity of ‘See The Light’, ‘Beggin On My Knees’ and ‘Rewind’. Bold, confident and powerful, ‘Rewind’ carries the energy of a young act ready to take flight and see how far they can go – what a wonderful sight to witness.
14‘Tic Tic Tok’ (2015)
Almost sure that had ‘Tic Tic Tok’ come out (or been re-released) in 2021, it would have made it big based solely on the nostalgia factor alone. From the tension to the sultry, subdued vocals, to the old-school dance-pop beats, to the drop towards the latter end where the rap line blows it out of the park – ‘Tic Tic Tok’ remains one of our favorites.
13‘Skyway’ (2016)
Has there ever been a more perfect introduction to someone’s glow-up? Methinks not. The best part about ‘Skyway’ is the fact that it opens with electronic vocal loops similar to that in ‘Stop Stop It’, but that’s where the similarity ends as ‘Skyway’ becomes a completely different, newly confident track. From the get-go, we know that GOT7 are back, and they mean business.
12‘Breath’ (2020)
Looking back, ‘Breath’ – and the entirety of the ‘Breath of Love: Last Piece’ album – should have reflected the heaviness of parting with GOT7. It was, after all, their last as a group under JYP. What we got instead was an uplifting, breezy track, made more alluring by the astute confidence that the seven members of GOT7 displayed on the track.
Gone were flashy lights and excessive visual effects – ‘Breath’ was beautifully simple and delightfully happy. This was an output by an act absolutely satisfied with their growth and excited about their future. We were just happy to be along for the ride.
11‘I Mean It’ (2020)
There is an urgency in ‘I Mean It’ that immediately arrests us and keeps us hostage until the last note. The song is the very representation of saying things simply: flitting between easy fast-paced beats that sometimes make it seem like the group is doing this acapella, and classic R&B that adds just the right amount of flavor. When they say it’s love, they mean it – and we believe it.
10‘Just Right’ (2015)
Ah, we’re well into GOT7’s quintessential boyband era! ‘Just Right’ is the song that everyone considers essential for their GOT7 education, and for good reason – its bouncy, upbeat arrangement, complete with a catchy chorus makes the song an easy listen. Before you know it, you’re muttering “na na na na na na” under your breath and you don’t even know why.
9‘Trust My Love’ (2020)
Has there ever been anyone who did not immediately scream into their pillow after hearing the playful reggaeton beats and the loops of “Trust my love, trust my love”’? If they say no, they’re lying.
8‘Pray’ (2019)
Getting down on our knees and praying for deliverance never felt this good – no, there shall be no further comments on this.
7‘If You Do’ (2015)
While going through GOT7’s discography for this list, the first riffs of ‘If You Do’ gave us serious second-gen K-pop flashbacks. The angst, the outfits, the harmonies on the chorus, the black leather – what is this if not perfection?
6‘Last Piece’ (2020)
We’ve seen countless proclamations of love from GOT7 throughout their career. Yet, ‘Last Piece’ just hits different, and it’s not because it was their last album under JYP.
No, ‘Last Piece’ is the product of a lot of unlearning and deconstructing, of letting go of immaturity and finally recognising what is important in life – this growth, of course, happened for the group throughout the ‘Flight Log’ series. This is what makes ‘Last Piece’ so special: everything on it comes from a place of clarity and confidence. On it, GOT7 know what they want and are not afraid to go after it.
5‘Lullaby’ (2018)
GOT7: “Sweet talk to me babe, it’s magical.”
Us: *Heavy breathing*
That’s it, that’s the blurb.
4‘Beggin On My Knees’ (2016)
GOT7 might be the ones singing about begging on their knees, but we are the ones praying for deliverance because the jazz-rock sound on this one is just perfection. Hold on while we to scream into the void about how insane this B-side is.
3‘Hard Carry’ (2016)
Had it not been for the laws of writing, this writer would have just put the words “Hard carry hey!” in caps and called it a day because really – does the song need any other introduction? GOT7 didn’t have to go this hard, but we’re so glad they did. Perhaps that’s the reason why ‘Flight Log’ as a trilogy is so loved by fans: by this time, GOT7 had realised their potential as an act and hit the ground running, laying the foundation of their renewed image one bombastic track at a time.
2‘Not By The Moon’ (2020)
Here’s how we think the pitch meeting for ‘Dye’ went: GOT7 walk in with a whiteboard. Stuck to it is a picture of Coach Sue from ‘Glee’. It says: “We’re going to make an album that’s so sexy.” GOT7 drop the mic and leave – that’s it. We may be way off, but the effect of ‘Not By The Moon’ – which leaves us sad, breathless and amazed at the same time – says otherwise.
1‘You Calling My Name’ (2019)
“When many fans call our name, I realised that we are GOT7,” said JAY B while promoting ‘You Calling My Name’ in 2019. “We’ve grown a notch, and I think this song was born because of that. We have found the reason for our anxiety, and the reason why we don’t feel anxious.”
Perhaps this is why ‘You Calling My Name’ felt so different to anything GOT7 had done previously, yet so personal and moving at the same time – free of their anxieties and believing in their growth as an act, GOT7 expanded artistically and conceptually on the solemn, sensual ‘You Calling My Name’. In the process, they gave us a track that truly deserves the title of our lord and savior. Seriously, listening to this is like praying.