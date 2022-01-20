Every GOT7 song ranked in order of greatness

It was just over a year ago that GOT7 said goodbye to us. In a shocking move, all seven members of the group departed from their longtime agency JYP Entertainment to pursue solo careers. While the event came with the requisite heartbreak of having to say goodbye to years worth of memories, it also brought with it the pride of watching each of the members’ grow into their own as they struck out solo – as has been evident in the last year.

On a more positive note, the group have assured fans time and again – most recently on their eighth anniversary when they surprised their fans on Instagram live – that GOT7 still remains as one, still. While we have yet to see an official reunion or surprise performances, it’s clear that the bond between the septet – comprising BamBam, Jackson, JAY B, Jinyoung, Mark, Youngjae and Yugyeom – remains as strong as ever.

Going through their Korean discography, then, seems like sifting through a novel of personal growth. In fact, if one’s music were to be used as an introduction to their life, GOT7’s would be the easiest to understand, to the point when one can almost immediately distinguish when a track contains traces of a member.

This balance was perhaps the best part about GOT7 – as much as they were a unit, they were also individuals with often starkly different tastes and personalities. When they came together, however, they melded together to create magic. To commemorate the group’s eighth anniversary, here are all of GOT7’s Korean releases, ranked in order of greatness.