Governors Ball 2022: New York City’s signature music festival in stunning photos

Governors Ball has made a triumphant return to New York City in 2022, with Halsey, Jack Harlow, Tove Lo, Kid Cudi and more taking the stage at the iconic Citi Field.

This weekend (June 10-12), photographers Aysia Marotta and Sam Keeler are capturing all the live action, behind-the-scenes happenings and exclusive backstage moments for NME. Here’s your all-access pass to NYC’s signature festival.

Paris Texas

Part of this year’s NME 100, alternative hip-hop duo Paris Texas hung out with us backstage before taking the Bacardi Stage Friday, wowing old and new fans with their electronic, genre-blending tracks.

Later, Louie Pastel and Felix took the Bacardi stage, to a hype crowd, kicking of the festival weekend with an unparalleled energetic set.

Songwriting sisters Aly & Aj took the Gopuff stage Friday, bringing their indie-pop tracks, nostalgia, and best fits to Governors Ball fans.