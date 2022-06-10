FeaturesMusic Features

Governors Ball 2022: New York City’s signature music festival in stunning photos

Catch up on all the live moments and exclusive backstage action from the Big Apple's favourite festival

By Erica Campbell
Paris Texas
Paris Texas backstage at Governors Ball CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Governors Ball has made a triumphant return to New York City in 2022, with Halsey, Jack Harlow, Tove Lo, Kid Cudi and more taking the stage at the iconic Citi Field.

This weekend (June 10-12), photographers Aysia Marotta and Sam Keeler are capturing all the live action, behind-the-scenes happenings and exclusive backstage moments for NME. Here’s your all-access pass to NYC’s signature festival.

Paris Texas

Paris Texas
Paris Texas backstage at Governors Ball CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Advertisement

Part of this year’s NME 100, alternative hip-hop duo Paris Texas hung out with us backstage before taking the Bacardi Stage Friday, wowing old and new fans with their electronic, genre-blending tracks.

Paris Texas
Paris Texas at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Paris Texas
Paris Texas at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Later, Louie Pastel and Felix took the Bacardi stage, to a hype crowd, kicking of the festival weekend with an unparalleled energetic set.

Aly & Aj
Aly & Aj perform at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Aly & Aj
Aly & Aj perform at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Advertisement

Songwriting sisters Aly & Aj took the Gopuff stage Friday, bringing their indie-pop tracks, nostalgia, and best fits to Governors Ball fans.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement