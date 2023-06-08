Governors Ball 2023: 10 must-see acts to catch at this year’s festival

Much like a New Yorker, Governors Ball is constantly on the move. The inaugural fest kicked off in 2011 at Governors Island before making a move to Randall’s Island and ultimately setting up shop at Citi Field for the past two years. But now, the three-day festival has found a new home, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of The Big Apple’s most iconic green spaces.

As the fest once again stakes its claim in Queens, it also brings with it one of its freshest line-ups, mixing new local game changers like Ice Spice with hitmakers like PinkPantheress and massive headliners like Lizzo and the incomparable Kendrick Lamar. With multiple days of live music and plenty of scheduling conflicts, here’s NME’s guide to must-see acts you should catch this weekend at the city that never sleep’s favourite festival.

Sofi Tukker

Who: Electro-pop duo bringing summer-ready hits

What you can expect: If you’re looking for a duo to transform Flushing Meadow Park into a funky rave, look no further than Sofi Tukker. Expect matching stage garb, elaborate set design and plenty of high-energy from self-proclaimed best friends, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern. With contagious tracks like ‘Best Friend’, ‘Drinkee’ and the aptly titled ‘Summer In New York’, not to mention their groovy guitar riffs and crisp percussions, you’ll want to be friends with them too.

Festival anthem: ‘Summer In New York’ (AD)

Ice Spice

Who: Native New York rapper with a unique hypnotic flow

What you can expect: Get ready for a performance highlighting the swaggering star’s viral hits and boundary-breaking drill music. Fresh off taking the stage on Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour, Ice Spice’s recent festival performances, like her Rolling Loud Californa set that saw the entire crowd reciting her verses back like gospel, hint at what Gov Ball attendees can expect. Co-hit maker, PinkPantheress, who she worked with on viral hit, ‘Boys A Liar Pt. 2’ is also set to play the festival, so there’s potential for a can’t miss surprise performance.

Festival anthem: ‘Bikini Bottom’ (AD)

Suki Waterhouse

Who: British vixen with dreamy romantic tunes

What you can expect: With flawless shaggy hair, vintage flowing outfits and effortlessly cool vibe, watching Suki Waterhouse feels like time-travelling back to the ’70s. She easily captivates the crowd with light love songs in the same vein of Lana Del Rey and Mazzy Star, and will likely turn the festival into an intimate, passionate show. With her dynamic band backing her and organic dance moves adding to her emotive tracks, Waterhouse is definitely not one to miss.

Festival anthem: ‘To Love’ (AD)

KennyHoopla

Who: New king of pop-punk firecracker with a knack for tearing up the stage

What you can expect: Recently deemed the new king of pop-punk by NME, KennyHoopla is no stranger to putting on high-energy intense performances. His sets are jam-packed with cannonball jumps, kicks and backflips to the tune of his bright yet heavy tracks like ‘Silence Is Also An Answer’ and ‘Estella’. Hoopla thrives on the constant exchange of energy from the audience, pulling the crowd in to match his vibe, and taking on each show as if it’s his last.

Festival anthem: ‘You Needed A Hit’ (AD)

Rina Sawayama

Who: Pop superstar who leaves it all on the stage

What you can expect: Known for her eclectic performances, exquisite vocals, coordinated dance routines and overall major pop, it-girl moments. She’s a live powerhouse and musical innovator who will have no issue making Gov Ball her own. She picked up the Best Live Act trophy at the 2022 NME awards, and NME has described her gigs as a jubilant, fun-filled spectacle. Get ready to dance and take in a full-on theatrical spectacle from the one and only Rina Sawayama

Festival anthem: ‘Frankenstien’ (AD)

aespa

Who: Forward-thinking K-pop quartet on the verge of main pop-girl status

What you can expect: When NME caught aespa in Seoul earlier this year, capturing fans with the inclusion of AI avatars of themselves, it was safe to say that “there’s still plenty of room for aespa’s vision of the future”. In a review of their latest album, ‘My World’, NME noted that they have “a healthy dose of ’90s girl power spirit”. If that’s not enough to draw you to their stage, perhaps their inventive use of hyperpop that makes them stand out from their counterparts will pull you in? If you want to predict the future of pop, you don’t want to miss their set.

Festival anthem: ‘Spicy’ (EC)

PinkPantheress

Who: UK hitmaker and inventive producer making a scene

What you can expect: As mentioned, PinkPantheress took over the airwaves earlier this year with her collab with fellow list maker, Ice Spice. The first reason you won’t want to miss her set is the chance that the collab can happen live. The second reason is that she’s been teasing her debut album, meaning you could hear a snippet of it live. Nobody’s doing it quite like PinkPantheress, and her Gov Ball performance is guaranteed to be one of the freshest and singalong worthy of the weekend.

Festival anthem: ‘Boys A Liar, Pt. 2’ (EC)

Joey Bada$$

Who: Brooklyn rapper reigning in a creative future

What you can expect: Get ready for a hometown show for NYC’s own, Joey Bada$$ but don’t expect a typical rap set. With tracks that delve into survivor’s guilt and even overcoming trauma, Joey isn’t afraid to get vulnerable with his bars. Currently merging a prowess for R&B along with his charismatic lyricism, get ready to rap along with a layered cathartic set.

Festival anthem: ‘Show Me’ (EC)

Remi Wolf

Who: Imaginative instigator, throwing away pop’s rulebook

What you can expect: Los Angeles native and innovator Remi Wolf, has a penchant for throwing away any preconceived notions of what pop music should be. Describing her album ‘Juno’, NME called it “maximalist pop music that’s stuffed with moreish hooks, gloopy grooves and cartoonish ad libs” and that alone should make you want to sing along. The funk-pop innovator is always ready to bring the heat with tracks like the groovy ‘Sexy Villian’, so you should get ready too.

Festival anthem: ‘Sexy Villian’ (EC)

Oliver Tree

Who: Comedian, producer and artists with contagious hits

What you can expect: If you want to laugh and dance at the same time, look no further than Oliver Tree. Known for his stage antics and viral, sped-up TikTok hits like ‘Miss You’, the California performer is already ready to light up the stage in a bowl cut. The meme machine is a pro at merging irony, humour and delight into his sets, so if you’re in the mood for something unforgettable, you’ll want to be there when he brings his one-of-a-kind energy to Gov Ball.

Festival anthem: ‘Miss You’ (EC)