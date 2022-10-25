GRM Daily’s Rated Awards 2022: the biggest and best moments

The GRM Daily Rated Awards took place on Sunday evening (October 23) to celebrate the breadth and depth of Black British music, and the diverse rap culture that remains the envy of the world. Hosted by rapper-cum-celebrity-chef Big Zuu and influential DJ Julie Adenuga, big names and newcomers coalesced in London to toast to the past year’s musical triumphs. As the ceremony airs in the UK this evening on E4 (October 25), NME reflects on a momentous evening…

Team work makes the dream work

From the red carpet to the afterparty, the love in the room was immense, as the industry’s finest toasted another momentous year of music. And who better to demonstrate than Stormzy and Dave, whose exuberant collaboration ‘Clash’, won Track of the Year and Video of the Year, as the latter swept the ceremony.

Little Simz for PM?

Big Zuu’s personality shone through throughout, and an unrehearsed quip garnered one of the night’s biggest cheers. When bantering with Little Simz about her recent Mercury Prize win for 2021’s ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, he said: “I can’t lie, you need to run for Prime Minister. The way you talk just runs chills down my spine”. Who knows, by the time you read this, there could be another job vacancy.

Big Zuu’s big L

Most losses usually don’t appear in lists like these, but when Big Zuu lost Personality of the Year to the YouTube legend-turned-top-selling recording artist KSI, he managed to make light of it. “Do you know what I’ve done for the culture? I won two Baftas”, Zuu said, in reference to his success on Big Zuu’s Big Eats. “KSI — you’re not even mandem like that”, he joked.

A moment for Jamal Edwards

The Black British and rap culture we see today owes itself to the late Jamal Edwards and SB.TV, the pioneering outlet where Black British culture and rising rappers were given worthy spotlights. Without SB.TV, there wouldn’t be a Dave to take away the most awards of the night, and Dave agreed, dedicating his Video of the Year award to the late CEO. Posty, the co-founder of GRM Daily, lauded Jamal as “someone whose undeniable influence will be imminent in society for generations to come”. The tribute ended with his mother, Brenda Edwards, encouraging the crowd to sing the iconic channel’s jingle.

ArrDee shuts down the ceremony

He might not have picked up Mixtape of the Year, but ArrDee did put on a medley of his viral hits to own this year’s ceremony. Starting off with his Daily Duppy – the freestyle that helped make his name – he then jumped into ‘Body’ with friends Russ Millions and Tion Wayne to do their bits too. ‘War’ is followed by TikTok viral ‘Oliver Twist’ and he ends on the UK Garage-inspired ‘Flowers’. A momentous end to the evening.