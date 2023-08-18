How to beat the heat at shows this summer

A paid for ad feature for viagogo.

After the constant worries about it becoming a mudbath, this year’s Glastonbury Festival saw nothing but glorious sunshine. Other events haven’t been so lucky, with Bluedot even having to cancel day tickets as a reaction to torrential downpours and the subsequent mud. Still, as we enter August, it seems like the UK is set to experience some blistering heat after the rest of the world had the hottest July on record.

According to the British Skin Foundation, “skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK and rates continue to rise. At least 100,000 new cases are now diagnosed each year, and the disease kills over 2,500 people each year in the UK – that’s seven people every day. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun can cause damage to the skin and lead to skin cancer. In fact, UV exposure is the main preventable cause of skin cancer.

With stadium shows from The Weeknd and festivals like Reading & Leeds still to come though, here are six ways to beat the heat and stay safe at shows this summer.

Choose your clothing carefully

Speaking to NME, Dr Derrick Phillips, Consultant Dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson said that “Clothes provide a barrier against UV radiation as individual clothing fibres are impenetrable to UV rays. The amount of protection is determined by the weave present in the garment. Tight weaves, such as cotton, provide excellent protection whilst loose weaves e.g. in wool, are less protective.

“Clothing made from tightly woven fibres will provide UV protection to the underlying skin but offer no benefit to exposed areas,” he continued. “It is not necessary to purchase special SPF clothing.

Accessorise

“Hats and caps will provide further protection by casting a shadow over the head and neck,” added Dr Derrick Phillips. UV radiation can also damage the eyes, so fans should consider sunglasses with good quality lenses.

Seek out some shade

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of a music festival, but music fans should try and seek out shade whenever possible. Got 30 minutes to kill before the next act, or happy to watch someone from a distance – try and locate a shady spot. According to research, it takes just 10 minutes of strong sunshine to burn pale skin, with the highest risk coming in the middle of the day, between 11am and 3pm, when the sun is at its strongest.

Hydrate yourself

No, we don’t mean drink an extra pint. Before heading to a gig or a festival make sure you drink plenty of water to make sure you start your day as hydrated as possible, then replace fluids as you lose them. Check with the venue if you can take in a sealed bottle of water or an empty bottle that can be refilled inside, and pinpoint where those water refill points are. Feeling faint, disorientated or dizzy can be early signs that you’re dehydrated.

Take a break

If it’s going to be a scorcher, consider heading to the event later in the day and maybe don’t over-exert yourself in the moshpit. If it’s a camping festival, maybe invest in a gazebo to guarantee yourself some shade while a blackout tent will also allow you to sleep later into the day.

Suncream up

No suncream provides absolute protection but it’s still essential in keeping you as safe as possible. The recommendation is for people to apply sunscreen to all arenas of exposed skin 20 minutes before going outside, and then reapplying every two hours.

According to Dr Derrick Phillips, “SPF is the Sun Protection Factor and tells you how good the sunscreen is at protecting against UVB (sunburn) rays. It tells you how many times longer you could stay in the sun without going red if you applied an appropriate amount of that sunscreen.

SPF 15 blocks 93 per cent of UVB, while SPF50 blocks 98 per cent. “However, studies have shown that most people do not get the full sun protection factor as they do not apply enough sunscreen. People using SPF 50 are actually getting SPF 20,” which is why most dermatologists recommend sunscreen that is SPF30 or higher.” Again, fans will need to check with the venue what the rules are for bringing in bottles of suncream to an event.