Here’s what you missed at our Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty with Blue Pool Capital and 88rising

The Formula 1 Grand Prix had Singapore abuzz this past weekend – and the energy was high both on and off the Marina Bay street circuit. On Saturday (September 16), the iconic CÉ LA VI bar and club atop Marina Bay Sands hosted the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty by Blue Pool Capital, 88rising and NME. Supported by sponsor Bose, it was a night full of fun and surprises with 88rising talent, local stars and a very special guest in attendance.

The exclusive, invite-only party fed off the high-octane energy of race weekend, which flooded Singapore with festivities – but also celebrated 88rising’s takeover of the Padang stage the day before for the Grand Prix’s first night of entertainment. Performances by Atarashii Gakko!, XG, BIBI and many more culminated in a majestic ‘Magic Man’ headlining set by Jackson Wang.

88rising rapper Spence Lee, who had made a brief appearance at 88rising Presents at the Padang, gave an energetic rooftop performance at CÉ LA VI, treating fans to a freshly released tune, ‘Spend My Days’. Fresh off his performance, Lee told NME: “It’s dope, there’s a lot of good energy, a lot of great people. The views are amazing, CÉ LA VI is an incredible spot. I love Singapore and being able to share my music not just with the F1 crowd, but with the beautiful people here tonight.”

Following Lee’s thrilling set, Malaysian electronic pop artist Shelhiel returned to the DJ decks to guide partygoers through the rest of the night with an eclectic mix that featured everything from Skrillex to NewJeans, Fergie and more. Setting the tone earlier that evening was I-SKY, who served up light, bouncy house tunes and smooth R&B remixes.

Among those mingling and sipping custom cocktails were BIBI, Warren Hue and MILLI, who had performed on the 88rising Presents stage the day before. “It was a very wholesome crowd,” Hue told NME. “It was the biggest crowd I’ve performed to so it was really nice to be able to do that with all of my friends on the same stage.”

Thai rap star MILLI added: “This was my first time performing in Singapore and I was so surprised and excited because everyone knew my name and my songs. They were so cute and I could see how much they enjoyed themselves. I’m an artist who feeds off the crowd and they gave me the energy to put on a great show.”

Others NME also spotted were Team Wang artist Laurie and singer-songwriter Eric Nam. Fresh off releasing his new album ‘House on a Hill’ and accepting an award at the TIME100 Impact Awards, Nam spent the night catching up with the 88rising crew. “It’s really cool to be here with all of my friends with this incredible view of the skyline,” he told NME. “Great vibes, great music, great drinks, great people.”

Hue added of the afterparty: “I think this is a really cool place, this rooftop is gorgeous. I’ve got my 88rising family here with me and I brought more friends with me. It’s just a good vibe, good music.”

MILLI chimed in: “This afterparty is so wild, everyone’s having a good time drinking and dancing. I love the energy, I love Singapore, I love NME!”

The Singaporean music scene also showed up to represent, with BandLab NME Awards 2022 nominee Shye, rapper Alyph and singers Iman Fandi, Jean Seizure and Lullaboy among those in attendance.

The biggest surprise of the night, however, was an appearance from Post Malone, who had just come off a thrilling headlining performance at the F1 Grand Prix hours prior. While Posty did not perform at the Ignit8 afterparty, his presence alone created an electrifying buzz in the air that fed into the rest of the crowd for the remainder of the night as Shelhiel played hit after hit on the dancefloor.

Stay tuned to NME for more photos from the event!