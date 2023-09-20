Relive the good times from NME and 88rising’s Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty

We’re still recovering: the stars descended upon CÉ LA VI in Singapore last weekend for our Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty with 88rising and Blue Pool Capital, which had just held a triumphant showcase of talent at the massive Padang mainstage for the race’s first night of entertainment.
The tunes were booming and the drinks were flowing that night, which was sponsored by Bose. Scroll down for snaps to see what you missed.
All decked out and ready to go
CÉ LA VI all ready for the starting gun…
Reach out and touch greatness
Thai rap star MILLI was just one of the many 88rising artists who made an appearance
Showstopper
BIBI turning up the charm – just like she did on the Padang stage on the first day of Singapore F1 GP
Getcho mans…
Warren Hue and co. let loose. “I’ve got my 88rising family here with me and I brought more friends with me,” the Indonesian rapper told NME. “It’s just a good vibe, good music.”
Super Shye
Say hello to Singaporean pop artist Shye…
Iman Fandi in the house
… And Singaporean singer Iman Fandi.
Cheers to that
Who could resist the custom cocktails at CÉ LA VI? Not us…
Spence Lee in the mix
88rising rapper Spence Lee turned things up a notch with a performance, including brand-new song ‘Spend My Days’. “It’s about true love transcending space and time, if you’re staying true and having that pure heart of love,” he told NME. “It’s a great song and it’s putting out positive energy out into the world.”
Top of the world
It got crowded during Lee’s set – so he got up high
Hey Mr. DJ
Malaysian artist Shelhiel took a break from making electronic pop bangers to DJ our afterparty
All a blur
Good times were flowing at CÉ LA VI
Cuddle bugs
BIBI and MILLI enjoying their weekend
Music whenever, wherever
Spence Lee sporting headphones courtesy of party sponsor Bose
So long, Singapore
’Til the next function!