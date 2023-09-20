Relive the good times from NME and 88rising’s Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty

We’re still recovering: the stars descended upon CÉ LA VI in Singapore last weekend for our Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty with 88rising and Blue Pool Capital, which had just held a triumphant showcase of talent at the massive Padang mainstage for the race’s first night of entertainment.

The tunes were booming and the drinks were flowing that night, which was sponsored by Bose. Scroll down for snaps to see what you missed.

All decked out and ready to go

Advertisement

CÉ LA VI all ready for the starting gun…

Reach out and touch greatness

Thai rap star MILLI was just one of the many 88rising artists who made an appearance

Showstopper

BIBI turning up the charm – just like she did on the Padang stage on the first day of Singapore F1 GP

Getcho mans…

Advertisement

Warren Hue and co. let loose. “I’ve got my 88rising family here with me and I brought more friends with me,” the Indonesian rapper told NME. “It’s just a good vibe, good music.”

Super Shye

Say hello to Singaporean pop artist Shye…

Iman Fandi in the house

… And Singaporean singer Iman Fandi.

Cheers to that

Who could resist the custom cocktails at CÉ LA VI? Not us…

Spence Lee in the mix

88rising rapper Spence Lee turned things up a notch with a performance, including brand-new song ‘Spend My Days’. “It’s about true love transcending space and time, if you’re staying true and having that pure heart of love,” he told NME. “It’s a great song and it’s putting out positive energy out into the world.”

Top of the world

It got crowded during Lee’s set – so he got up high

Hey Mr. DJ

Malaysian artist Shelhiel took a break from making electronic pop bangers to DJ our afterparty

All a blur

Good times were flowing at CÉ LA VI

Cuddle bugs

BIBI and MILLI enjoying their weekend

Music whenever, wherever

Spence Lee sporting headphones courtesy of party sponsor Bose

So long, Singapore

’Til the next function!