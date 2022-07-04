Irenegarry shows us around Madrid ahead of Mad Cool Festival

In NME’s Welcome To My Neighbourhood series we’re joined by local artists from different countries, who show us around their area, sharing with us their favourite places to visit, and revealing what life in their neighbourhood is like.

For the latest in the series we’re joined by Spanish pop artist and NME 100 alumni Irenegarry, who takes us on a tour of her hometown Madrid. Visiting beloved haunts like the trendy Matilda Cafe and local bookshop Sin Tarima library, Irenegarry also gives us a taste of the city’s music scene, with a trip to legendary local music venue Siroco (which is also the first place Irenegarry performed on stage), elusive, only-open-on-Sunday record shop Satanasa and the site of Mad Cool Festival, which she’ll play next month.

“My favourite thing about Madrid is that even though it’s a big city, it’s easy to make friends [and] you can do something different every day,” she says of living in the Spanish capital.

“I think the music scene is quite rich” she adds, explaining: “There are a lot of musicians trying to do things we haven’t heard in Spain. I think we’re living in a very interesting moment musically.”

Irenegarry also sees the impact Mad Cool Festival has had on Madrid, and the way it brings music lovers from around the world to visit the city. Playing on the Saturday of the festival – the same day as legends like Kings of Leon, Florence + the Machine and Pixies – she admits she’s feeling a little nervous, but also inspired. “You can see a lot of big bands sharing the line-up with you, and that gives you some motivation as a young musician, it motivates you to do things better and work more!”

Irenegarry’s new single ‘Contéstame a La Historia’ is out now