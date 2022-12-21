From rookies on the rise to raved-about reunions, here’s a look back at K-pop in 2022

For better or worse, 2022 has been one of the most exciting years we’ve seen in K-pop in a long time. Be it record-breaking debuts to dispiriting disbandments, things have been nothing short of eventful. This year we witnessed the meteoric rise of rookie girl groups, from “teen royalty” queens IVE, the charming girls next door NewJeans to LE SSERAFIM and their elegant new take on the K-pop ‘girl crush’ concept.

Despite the tidal wave of shiny new acts, it’s also been a good one for nostalgia lovers, with acts like Big Bang, Girls’ Generation and KARA – among others – returning to prove that they’ve still got it. The fully fledged return of concerts this year around the world also helped many K-pop fans make unforgettable new memories, whether they were awed by the groundbreaking scale of BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ tour, bore witness to the performance abilities of Stray Kids for the first time or… were let down by a festival missing half its original line-up (you can’t have the good without the bad, after all).

NME looks back at eight of the biggest stories and events in K-pop in 2022.