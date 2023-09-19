Kylie Minogue: every album ranked in order of greatness

Kylie Minogue is pop’s stealthy revolutionary. Though she is unproblematic to a fault and rarely as provocative as Madonna, for example, she has made a career out of proving people wrong. When she left Neighbours to pursue music in the late ’80s, some critics dismissed her as a “singing budgie” whose wings had been clipped by the Stock Aitken Waterman hit factory. But 35 years later, she’s still an international icon whose new eras are greeted feverishly, especially by her famously loyal LGBTQ+ fanbase.

At the same time, Minogue is no cosy legacy act. ‘Padam Padam’, the hypnotic lead single from her upcoming album ‘Tension’, has recently disproved the notion that female artists over 50 can’t score mainstream hits in the streaming era. Pretty revolutionary, right?

As she highlighted with a transcendent Legends slot performance at Glastonbury in 2019, Minogue knows how to deliver a knockout pop single. But throughout her career, she has also made smart, well-crafted and adventurous albums that have drawn from genres as varied as country, R&B, Britpop and trance. She’s a musical shapeshifter who retains a quintessentially human quality. If you saw her in Tesco Metro, you’d probably scream with excitement, but also feel comfortable asking for a cheeky selfie in the takeaway aisle.

So, as she prepares to release her 16th studio album ‘Tension’, here’s NME‘s ranking for every Kylie album ranked in order of greatness.