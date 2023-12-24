Last minute gift guide for gig lovers

A paid for ad feature with viagogo.

It’s almost Christmas and for many, that means a last minute panic as they try and find the perfect present. Gift vouchers are fine, socks are useful but overdone and the less said about shower gel gift sets the better. Instead, why not give the present of a great night out this Christmas?

READ MORE: The best albums of 2023

From huge stadium gigs through the bombast of live theatre to the dizzying excitement of watching your favourite new band dominate the stage of a small venue, tickets really do make the best gifts. With that in mind, we’ve created the ultimate last minute gift guide to help see you through this festive period. And hey, there’s no harm in buying an extra ticket for yourself either. It is your Christmas too.

The mosher

Advertisement

Rock & roll is back in the mainstream thanks to TikTok and a new generation of artists rediscovering the raw power of the electric guitar. Whether you’re buying for a lifelong rock fan, or someone who’s just discovered Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’, you can’t go wrong with a ticket to Download Festival. Taking place over three days in June, the weekender will play host to living legends (Fall Out Boy, The Offspring) alongside a new crop of greats including HotWax, Scowl and Wargasm.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Download Festival at global marketplace, viagogo here.

If you want something more ferocious though, Slipknot have announced a 25th anniversary tour for their debut self-titled album, taking place at the end of 2024.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Slipknot at global marketplace, viagogo here.

The hip-hop head

None of hip-hop’s big names have confirmed plans for next year yet but your favourite rapper’s favourite rapper has announced a UK tour. Fresh from releasing debut album ‘How Do You Sleep At Night?’, Teezo Touchdown is heading out on his first proper headline run. With co-signs from Drake, Tyler, The Creator and Travis Scott, Teezo creates what he calls “rock & boom” and looks set to become the next big thing in the scene.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Teezo Touchdown at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Alternatively, Frank Ocean has just released a range of new merch alongside a repress of ‘Blonde’.

The pop lover

Advertisement

It’s been a huge year for pop music, with massive tours from Beyoncé, Madonna and Sam Smith. Somehow, 2024 will be even bigger. We’ve already had the return of Dua Lipa confirmed and Taylor Swift’s huge ‘Eras’ tour is finally touching down in Europe. Girls Aloud have also announced their long-awaited return, with a sprawling headline tour that just keeps getting bigger. Promising to play all the greatest hits alongside their own favourites, it’s set to be an emotional, joyful evening.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Girls Aloud at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Alternatively, why not pick up a vinyl copy of Dua Lipa’s banging new single ‘Houdini’ on vinyl.

The dancing queen

If you want a great night out, you can’t go wrong with the music of ABBA. Now, while the band aren’t actually touring, the impressive ABBA Voyage is the next best thing as it brings together cutting edge tech with those timeless songs. Alternatively, the musical Mamma Mia! continues to go from strength to strength in London’s West End.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for London’s West End at global marketplace, viagogo here and Abba Voyage here.

The person who just wants a fun night out

Sometimes, you just want the adult version of a sugar-fuelled school disco. Luckily, Nile Rodgers & Chic are touring in 2024 and they’re bringing party-starting queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor with them. If you’ve seen her showstopping Glasto 2023 performance or heard about Chic’s feel-good dance blowout, you know this is going to be a night to remember.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Nile Rodgers at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Alternatively, Moulin Rouge is currently playing on the West End, featuring tracks from the likes of Adele, Katy Perry and Rihanna.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for London’s West End at global marketplace, viagogo here

The ‘music was better in my day’ fan

Not everyone likes new music and that’s fine. There’s something comforting about going to a gig, and knowing you’re going to know all the words as you’re transported back to a time where, in your humble opinion, music was better. No gig next year is going to be as chaotically wonderful as Liam Gallagher’s 30th anniversary tour for Oasis’ classic album ‘Definitely, Maybe’. He’s even promising not to play any of his solo material.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Liam Gallagher at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Alternatively, why not pick up a vinyl player to relive the glory days.

The hit lover

Some music lovers can’t resist a deep dive into the carefully curated world of an album. Others are just here for the hits, and next year The Killers are heading out on a massive UK headline tour in support of their second greatest hits album ‘Rebel Diamonds’, which features one song from every year they’ve been a band. As you can imagine, that setlist is going to be wall-to-wall bangers.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for The Killers at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Additionally, why not get some earplugs so they a) don’t damage their hearing and b) can’t hear how out of tune their neighbour is singing along to ‘Mr Brightside’

The humble bragger

Got a friend who can’t help but tell you that they saw an artist before they got massive? Well, why not help them out with tickets to see The Last Dinner Party on their upcoming UK and European headline tour. From the moment they released their first single ‘Nothing Matters’, the band have been known as the most exciting thing in indie and with their debut album finally coming out in February, their next headline tour is going to be a real ‘I was there’ moment.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for The Last Dinner Party at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Alternatively, why not buy them tickets to a gig at your local grassroots venue. Not only will you be supporting a scene that can’t help but create greatness, but you could discover something wonderful.