Life Is Beautiful 2022 – all the action from the sin city festival in fabulous photos

Catch up with all the live and backstage action from the Las Vegas' most fabulous fest with pics by NME photographer Jenn Five

By Erica Campbell
Gorillaz
Gorillaz at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

Life Is Beautiful music festival made its way back to downtown Las Vegas this past weekend (September 16 – 19), and when it came to upholding the glitz and glamour of Sin City acts like Gorillaz, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Sylvan Esso, it didn’t disappoint.

NME‘s photographer Jenn Five was on hand to capture all the live action and grab some of the weekend’s biggest and best acts for some exclusive backstage portraits. Here’s your all access pass to the 2022 BandLab NME Award winner for Best Festival In The World.

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys CREDIT: Jenn Five

Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys CREDIT: Jenn Five

Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys CREDIT: Jenn Five

Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys CREDIT: Jenn Five

Arctic Monkeys closed out the first night of Life Is Beautiful with a five star out of five performance, even playing the track ‘I Aint Quite Where I Think I Am‘ from their upcoming album, ‘The Car’.

Shaggy

Shaggy
Shaggy at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

We also spent time with Shaggy, or as some call him, Mr. Lover Lover backstage before he brought his hits to the Bacardi stage.

Lorde

Lorde
Lorde at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

Lorde was brighter than all the neon in downtown Las Vegas, as she brought her own ‘Solar Power’ to the desert.

Grandson

Grandson
Grandson at Life Is Beautiful 2022 CREDIT: NME

Grandson took a break in the grass before taking on the festival’s main stage.

Wet Leg

Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

Wet Leg put on a crowd-pleasing performance hotter than the desert heat.

Oliver Tree

Oliver Tree
Oliver Tree at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

Oliver Tree

Oliver Tree showed off his best western fit and hung out with a “mini-tree” backstage before putting on a crowd-pleasing set.

Alison Wonderland

Alison Wonderland
Alison Wonderland at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

Alison Wonderland hung out with us on a Vegas balcony before performing to one of the festival’s largest audiences.

T-Pain

T-Pain
T-Pain at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

T-Pain snapped his finger and did the step but thanks to a crowded audience, he did not do it all by himself.

Sylvan Esso

Sylvan Esso
Sylvan Esso at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

Sylvan Esso
Sylvan Esso CREDIT: Jenn Five

Sylvan Esso got down backstage before playing tracks from their latest album, ‘No Rules Sandy’ for an ecstatic festival crowd.

Slowthai

Slowthai
Slowthai at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

Slowthai got off stage and decided to close the barrier between him and his fans.

Pussy Riot

Pussy Riot
Pussy Riot at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

Nadya of Pussy Riot shined backstage before lighting up the stage as well.

Gorillaz

Gorillaz
Gorillaz at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

Gorillaz
Gorillaz at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

Gorillaz closed out the second night of the festival by showing the crowd what feeling good and keeping rhythm is all about.

JPEGMAFIA

JPEGMAFIA
JPEGMAFIA at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

JPEGMAFIA
JPEGMAFIA CREDIT: Jenn Five

JPEGMAFIA spent time with NME backstage before hopping into the crowd during his fiery festival set.

Alessia Cara

Alessia Cara
Alessia Cara at Life Is Beautiful Festival CREDIT: Jenn Five

Alessia Cara
Alessia Cara at Life Is Beautiful Festival CREDIT: Jenn Five

Alessia Cara was all smiles backstage before putting on a dynamic festival set that the crowd sang along to word for word.

Lexi Jayde

Lexi Jayde
Lexi Jayde CREDIT: Jenn Five

Lexi Jayde
Lexi Jayde at Life Is Beautiful CREDIT: Jenn Five

We caught up with Lexi Jayde before her fun festival set and found her colour coordinating with Vegas’ graffiti.

Coi Leray

Coi Leray

Coi Leray gave a performance with so much electricity it could light up all of the Las Vegas strip.

Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty
Rico Nasty CREDIT: Jenn Five

Rico Nasty was all smiles during her powerful and punk festival performance.

ericadoa

ericdoa
ericadoa CREDIT: Jenn Five

Ericadoa took it easy in his trailer after bringing all his energy to the festival stage.

Claire Rosinkranz

Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz CREDIT: Jenn Five

Claire Rosinkranz followed up her upbeat main stage performance by sitting down for a much-deserved break with NME.

Dermot Kennedy

Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy CREDIT: Jenn Five

Dermot Kennedy brought his charm and vocal chops all the way from Dublin to Nevada.

Georgia Barnes

Georgia Barnes
Georgia Barnes CREDIT: Jenn Five

Georgia Barnes took a break from the desert pic to take a bright pic with NME.

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow CREDIT: Jenn Five

Jack Harlow gave his packed festival crowd a ‘First Class’ performance.

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris CREDIT: Jenn Five

Calvin Harris gave an electric festival set filled with feel-good hits that were a perfect sign-off to the Vegas festival.

