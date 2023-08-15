New Bangers: Lifesize Teddy – ‘Hypnotic’

On ‘Hypnotic’, Lifesize Teddy’s confidence sparkles and levitates with a self-assuredness that feels thoroughly deserved. The Nigerian vocalist, poet and rapper, born Banigo Apiafi Treasure, announced last week (August 9) that she has signed with Mavin Records – a label that has uplifted some of Afrobeat’s leading names, from Ayra Starr to the Billboard-charting Rema. “It’s been a long, insane but rewarding journey,” the 21-year-old shared in an Instagram post. “The prophecy is here now.”

Having spent her teenage years honing a rap style with lightly experimental qualities – spontaneous yelps and a steely delivery; occasional vocal coos à la Tierra Whack – Teddy was initially brought into the Mavin Records fold in 2020, where she undertook a three year-long artist development course. After training extensively in songwriting and choreography, ‘Hypnotic’ serves as the lead single from her recently-released eponymous EP, five tracks of frisky club beats and unbridled energy.

‘Hypnotic’ stays focused on its mission: to define Teddy’s sexual freedom through smoky vocal tricks and a thrust of bass. She frames her desire through a distinctly female gaze, underlying the ecstatic freedom of dancing through the track’s refrain: “Catch that vibe ’til the end of time”, she sings through a pitch-shifted vocal flourish. Crucially, each section glows with the feeling that Teddy has reached the point where she can finally own her vast talent.

As she glides between sung and rap verses, it’s clear that Teddy feels at ease in both of those spaces on ‘Hypnotic’. The track simultaneously works as an early, fiery statement of intent, and a testing ground for how to keep blending these styles as she moves onto the global stage.

For fans of: Amaarae, Ayra Starr

Where to see them: Live dates TBA