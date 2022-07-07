The story of Mad Cool Festival 2022 – in beautiful photos

Team NME have descended upon Madrid for the glorious return of Mad Cool, which has taken over the Spanish capital for the first time since 2019. With a killer line-up that boasts huge headliners such as Metallica and The Killers, guitar heroes Sports Team and St Vincent, plus mega-exciting local acts including irenegarry and Megane Murray, it’s set to be a huge weekend.

To get a taste of the action, keep up to date with our rolling photo gallery below, as we bring coverage from every corner of the site as it happens. Keep checking back for updates – as told through our stunning photos. Let’s go!

Day one: we’re back, baby!

What a beautiful view.

Day one: kings of the mosh pit

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes stormed the Region of Madrid stage and matched the intensity of the heatwave with their similarly scorching rock belters.

Day one: Yungblud was all smiles

The pop-punk misfit was overjoyed to be at his first Mad Cool, telling us that “Spanish crowds sing louder than any other country in the world.” Right on!

Day one: jump jump jump!

Our favourite Donny boy never fails to deliver a raucous set.

Day one: Carly Rae Jepsen achieved pop hero status

Jeppers kept the bangers coming in a set stuffed with her biggest hits, and even found time to air her gorgeous new single, ‘Western Wind’.

Day one: cut to the feeling

Pure, unbridled euphoria in a photo. Perhaps Jepsen is as excited to be at Mad Cool as we are!

Day one: Placebo hit up the main stage

The groundbreaking rockers was an exhilarating success, in which they delivered tracks from their stellar 2022 comback album, ‘Never Let Me Go‘.

Day one: through the fire and the flames

The mighty Metallica brought plenty of pyro to their huge headline set.

Day one:horns to the sky!

The veteran rockstars got the crowd rocking out to all the hits.

Day one: who’s got him smiling like that?

Here’s guitarist James Hetfield flashing a huge grin as he rips through another massive riff.

Day one: all hail CHVRCHES

The Scottish trio lit up the festival site with their luminescent synth-pop bangers.

Day one: Twenty One Pilots don balaclavas

The duo brought the costumes and some smoke machines – and a massive crowd!

Day one: Twenty One Pilots do their own stunts

Backflips, confetti, and big production value – Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun closed out the first night of Mad Cool with some serious bombast.

