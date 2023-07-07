Mad Cool Festival 2023 day one in photos: Lizzo, Robbie Williams, Machine Gun Kelly and more

In partnership with Mad Cool Festival

The gates are open!

The sun is shining as the first of Mad Cool’s revellers descended on the festival

The Offspring are still pretty fly

Advertisement

While the day is young, The Offspring christened the Madris Is Life stage with good times and circle pits aplenty.

Raye

Suited and booted, Raye brought her soulful blend of pop to a keen audience at the Ouigo Stage.

Machine Gun Kelly ran through the hits

Machine Gun Kelly stomped down from a burning setpiece to deliver a pop-punk run of hits that were just as fiery.

Meanwhile, at Region Of Madrid…

Advertisement

From ‘Looking for Somebody (To Love)’ to the last notes of ‘I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)’, The 1975 played to a captivated crowd.

As the sun goes down, Lizzo gets a royal welcome

Revelers gathered to hear an explosive set from Lizzo, who prefaced her show with a message of self-love.

Then sang her heart out

Lizzo’s message of the day was one of triumph and celebration.

All while Nova Twins blew the roof off Ouiga Stage

There were still flickers of light in the sky when Nova Twins kicked off their set — but by the last sweaty moshpit, Mad Cool was in full dark.

The perfect scene for Sigur Rós

Their stage sandwiched between Lizzo and Nova Twins, Sigur Rós held an enchanting audience with festival-goers.

Robbie Williams shares his life story

The highs, the lows: Robbie Williams has seen it all, and takes great pleasure in recanting his career between playing through decades of hits.

Everyone loves Robbie

The huge turnout for Robbie gets a gorgeous performance of ‘Angels’ to close out the set.

But anyone can clash with Robbie…

It’s fellow northerners Maximo Park, who smash their hour-long set.

Day one of Mad Cool closes with three massive performances

On Region Of Madrid, Lil Nas X launched into ‘Montero’ before continuing the set with phenomenally choreographed dancers.

While Franz Ferdinand keep the blood pumping

Loud and viciously catchy, Franz Ferdinand’s catalogue was made for nights like this.

Finally, Honey Dijon closed The Loop

Honey Dijon sent crowds home happy with blissful two-hour electronic set.