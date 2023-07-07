FeaturesMusic Features

Mad Cool Festival 2023 day one in photos: Lizzo, Robbie Williams, Machine Gun Kelly and more

Madrid's best music festival is underway once again – check out the best images from day one of Mad Cool 2023

By NME
Lizzo on the Madrid Is Life Stage. Credit: Andres Iglesias
The gates are open!

Mad Cool 23. Credit: Javier Bragado.
The sun is shining as the first of Mad Cool’s revellers descended on the festival

The Offspring are still pretty fly

The Offspring, Mad Cool 23. Credit: Javier Bragado,
While the day is young, The Offspring christened the Madris Is Life stage with good times and circle pits aplenty.

Raye 

Raye, Mad Cool 23. Credit: Selector.
Suited and booted, Raye brought her soulful blend of pop to a keen audience at the Ouigo Stage.

Machine Gun Kelly ran through the hits

Machine Gun Kelly, Mad Cool 23. Credit: Javier Bragado
Machine Gun Kelly stomped down from a burning setpiece to deliver a pop-punk run of hits that were just as fiery.

Meanwhile, at Region Of Madrid…

The 1975 at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Jaime Erice Torán.
From ‘Looking for Somebody (To Love)’ to the last notes of ‘I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)’, The 1975 played to a captivated crowd.

As the sun goes down, Lizzo gets a royal welcome

Crowd for Lizzo, Mad Cool 23. Credit: Andres Iglesias
Revelers gathered to hear an explosive set from Lizzo, who prefaced her show with a message of self-love.

Then sang her heart out

Lizzo, Mad Cool 23. Credit: Andres Iglesias
Lizzo’s message of the day was one of triumph and celebration.

All while Nova Twins blew the roof off Ouiga Stage

Nova Twins at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Selector
There were still flickers of light in the sky when Nova Twins kicked off their set — but by the last sweaty moshpit, Mad Cool was in full dark.

The perfect scene for Sigur Rós

Sigur Rós, Mad Cool 23. Credit: Paco Poyato.
Their stage sandwiched between Lizzo and Nova Twins, Sigur Rós held an enchanting audience with festival-goers.

Robbie Williams shares his life story

Robbie Williams, Mad Cool 23. Credit: Javier Bragado.
The highs, the lows: Robbie Williams has seen it all, and takes great pleasure in recanting his career between playing through decades of hits.

Everyone loves Robbie

Crowd for Robbie Williams at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Javier Bragado
The huge turnout for Robbie gets a gorgeous performance of ‘Angels’ to close out the set.

But anyone can clash with Robbie…

Maximo Park at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Selector
It’s fellow northerners Maximo Park, who smash their hour-long set.

Day one of Mad Cool closes with three massive performances

Lil Nas X at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Andres Iglesias
On Region Of Madrid, Lil Nas X launched into ‘Montero’ before continuing the set with phenomenally choreographed dancers.

While Franz Ferdinand keep the blood pumping

Franz Ferdinand, Mad Cool 23. Credit: Paco Poyato.

Loud and viciously catchy, Franz Ferdinand’s catalogue was made for nights like this.

Finally, Honey Dijon closed The Loop

Honey Dijon at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Paco Poyato

Honey Dijon sent crowds home happy with blissful two-hour electronic set.

