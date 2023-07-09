FeaturesMusic Features

Mad Cool Festival 2023 day three in photos: Liam Gallagher, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more

Madrid's biggest festival comes to close for another year

By Andy Brown
Mad Cool 23, day three. Credit: Javier Bragado.
Credit: Javier Bragado

In partnership with Mad Cool Festival

Last but not least

Mad Cool 23, Day 3. Credit: Paco Poyato.
Credit: Paco Poyato.

On the final day of Mad Cool ’23, but the music fans of Madrid send this year’s festival out with a bang.

Years & Years bring the good vibes 

Years & Years at Mad Cool. Credit: Javier Bragado.
Years & Years at Mad Cool. Credit: Javier Bragado.

Kicking off proceedings on the Madrid Is Life stage, Years & Years’ summery tunes keep the audience dancing.

Local heroes

Belako at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Press.
Belako at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Press.

An early slot at the Ouigo Stage sees Spanish rockers Belako play to an adoring crowd.

Look at the size of that crowd!

Liam Gallagher at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Andres Iglesias.

Liam Gallagher brings in a ma-hoo-sive crowd for his set on the Mad Cool stage.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

Liam Gallagher at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Andres Iglesias.
Liam Gallagher at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Andres Iglesias.

The setlist traverses through plenty of Oasis classics, setting the crowd up for massive singalongs of ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.

Meanwhile, Kurt Vile charms the Region Of Madrid Stage

Kurt Vile at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Paco Poyato.
Kurt Vile at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Paco Poyato.

At the end of a gorgeous set, the Philly rocker poses for some selfies with fans.

Primal Scream follow up with a high-energy performance

Primal Scream at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Paco Poyato.
Primal Scream at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Paco Poyato.

Primal Scream bring out the classics, from ‘Big Jet Plane’ to ‘Country Girl’.

Back on the Ouigo Stage…

Morgan at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Press

Americana outfit Morgan blend folk stylings and soulful vocals in an enchanting set.

Give it away! Give it away! Give it away!

Red Hp
Credit: Andre Iglesias

Red Hot Chili Peppers kick their headline set off with a massive jam session.

And there’s still plenty of time for the hits

Red Hot Chili Peppers at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Andres Iglesias.
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Andres Iglesias.

‘Californication’, ‘The Zephyr Song’ and ‘Snow’ all have their time in the sun, of course.

