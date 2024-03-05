Mad Cool Festival is returning for 2024, and their seventh edition in Madrid is set to be a scorcher. Since launching in 2016, the Spanish festival has become known for their massive, genre-spanning line-ups, which sees total rock icons, global pop stars and electronic heroes perform in the Madrid sunshine.

And this year’s instalment is no exception. With Pearl Jam, The Killers and Dua Lipa all set to perform – alongside some of the most exciting rising artists around – the event is proving why it’s an essential addition to this year’s festival calendar.

Want to know more? Here’s everything you need to know about Mad Cool Festival 2024, including the all important info of where you can bag a ticket…

When is Mad Cool 2024?

Mad Cool 2024 will take place from Wednesday 10 July to Saturday 13 July.

Where will Mad Cool 2024 be held?

Mad Cool 2024 will be held at Iberdrola Music Venue in Villaverde, Madrid. This is accessible by public transport and by car.

Who’s headlining Mad Cool 2024?

Mad Cool is known for booking genre-spanning headliners, and this year they range from rock legends to massive pop stars.

July 10 sees Dua Lipa, The Smashing Pumpkins and Janelle Monáe top the bill. July 11 has Mad Cool favourites Pearl Jam headlining, alongside Motxila 21. The latter is a social project that was formed in 2005 and composed of 15 musicians with Down Syndrom and 7 volunteers. The festival says that Motxila 21 is an “example of talent, creativity, and overcoming obstacles, proving that music is a powerful means to break stereotypes and promote inclusion.”

July 12 sees Måneskin, Rema and Sum 41 head to the festival. July 13 has The Killers, Bring Me The Horizon and Avril Lavigne closing out the weekend.

Who else is performing at Mad Cool 2024?

Outside of the headliners, there’s a stacked line-up across the festival’s four days. Also on the bill are: Garbage, Sexyy Red, Soccer Mommy, Crawlers, Greta Van Fleet, Keane, Michael Kiwanuka, Bonobo, Nia Archives, Jessie Ware, Black Pumas, Tom Morello, The Breeders, Jayda G, Alvvays, Arlo Parks, Tyla, Ashnikko, Jet Vesper, The Blessed Madonna and many more.

There will also be further additions to the line-up with the winners of the “Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahou” and “DJ Talent by Vibra Mahou” competitions set to appear.

Check out the full line-up here.

How do I get Mad Cool 2024 tickets?

Tickets for Mad Cool 2024 are on sale now and are available here.There’s a variety of ticket options, ranging from individual days tickets, to full 4-day tickets.

What’s new for Mad Cool 2024?

For Mad Cool 2024 there are plans to enhance festival services. These changes will include more drinking water stations and toilets, extended bar lengths, and brand new rest areas and shaded areas.

They’re also reducing the number of stages (from eight to six) and festival capacity, to help avoid clashes on the schedule and improve flow around the festival. Attendees will also benefit from larger screens while watching artists, and an expanded dining area.

What else can you do at Mad Cool 2024?

There’s plenty to enjoy at Mad Cool festival outside of the stellar line-up of live music. There’s delicious sustainable food options (Mad Cool is committed to ensuring the festival is as sustainable as possible), visual art installations, and – of course – the iconic Mad Cool ferris wheel, which provides the ultimate view of the festival site.

Who’s headlined Mad Cool in previous years?

Mad Cool was first held in 2016, and over the years they’ve hosted some legendary headliners.

Last year’s instalment saw the likes of Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Liam Gallagher top the bill. While headliners for 2022’s five-day affair included Metallica, Twenty One Pilots, The Killers, Muse, Kings of Leon, Florence + The Machine and Nathy Peluso.

And going back to the very beginning, the festival’s first ever headliners included The Who, The Prodigy and Neil Young.

NME is the official media partner of Mad Cool