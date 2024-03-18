Club NME headliner Mae Muller’s biggest bangers

Mae Muller is playing Club NME! In her first gig of 2024, Muller will play an intimate showcase in the latest event NME will host in collaboration with new interactive platform Ladbrokes LIVE. Tickets go on sale Monday March 18 here. The event will also feature a DJ set from Self Esteem and a to-be-announced special guest at London’s Scala – pop bangers all night long are guaranteed.

As we get ready for the April 12 show, we’re taking a journey back through Muller’s back catalogue to see what punters might be in store for when she takes the stage.

‘When You’re Out’

When: August 2021

Why: After several years of drip-fed major-label single releases, Mae Muller made her voice known with this dance-pop post-break-up bop. Following in the footsteps of Becky Hill (who also found fame as a featured artist), she began getting in the studio with producers like beat-making duo Billen Ted. Together, they created a fitting pre-drinks soundtrack that quickly builds into an extremely fun kiss-off to a cheating ex.

‘Better Days’

When: September 2021

Why: Just one month later, Muller returned with what would become her biggest feature to date (almost half a billion streams on Spotify at the time of writing). Produced by hitmakers NEIKED and featuring a verse from rapper Polo G, she takes the wheel on this dreamy slice of upbeat pop perfection. Pairing sun-soaked synths with a much-needed message of hope – “all I do is sit around and wait for better days” – this undeniable bop became a late-summer anthem in the midst of the pandemic.

‘I Just Came To Dance’

When: October 2022

Why: Returning to her dance home, this slinky number – which went on to become the opening song on Muller’s 2023-released debut album ‘Sorry I’m Late’ – pairs big production with an equally euphoric hook. By “digging into the idea that an all-night disco can soothe even the most soul-damaging of break-ups”, as NME said in its review, the song delivered a fun and lively introduction to her varied first record.

‘Feels This Good’

When: March 2023

Why: Over the years, Muller has developed a keen ear for hopping on tracks that go on to become mega-hits – and this upbeat collaboration with NME Cover star Caity Baiser, rapper Stefflon Don and producer Sigala is a prime example. Muller’s infectious singalong verse and earworm hook are arguably, the driving force behind the song’s success. A proper popstar moment.

‘I Wrote A Song’

When: March 2023

Why: Muller became a household name last year when she was chosen to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest. Channelling shades of Dua Lipa (particularly her era-defining bop ‘New Rules’), her simple yet effective entry may not have fared so well in the competition itself, but there’s no denying its infectious energy and body-moving tempo. Underrated? Undoubtedly. A fan favourite? Definitely.

