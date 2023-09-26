New Bangers: Alfie Sharp – ‘All Or Nothing’

A soulful pop single, ‘All Or Nothing’ follows Nottingham-born singer Alfie Sharp through an exploration of his own psyche. With a pristine voice and stripped-back instrumentals, it brings to mind Glaswegian singer Joesef – but it’s the “honesty” of Florence + The Machine‘s fourth studio album, ‘High As Hope‘, that Sharp credits as his main inspiration.

“Once I kissed somebody else’s boyfriend, just to taste the guiltiness on my lips,” sings Sharp, who isn’t here to apologise or seek forgiveness for his past. Instead, ‘All Or Nothing’ sees the singer voluntarily step under the microscope, examining the decisions and tendencies that led him to this introspective track.

“There was something so liberating about writing these lyrics and feeling no shame about the trials, tribulations and mistakes of growing up,” said Sharp in a recent statement. “Especially growing up gay, navigating my way through that and not always being right.”

‘All Or Nothing’ is Sharp’s second-ever single, following 2019’s ‘Nostalgia’, and that four-year hiatus is reflected in the maturity of the lyrics. “I’m no more than a sinner in your eyes / but I try my Sunday best,” he sings, finding acceptance through his honesty.

By laying these imperfections bare, Sharp establishes himself as a charismatic songwriter with ‘All Or Nothing’. Where he goes next remains to be seen, but we’ll certainly be waiting for more – even if it takes another four years.

For fans of: Joesef, King Princess

Where to see them: Live dates TBA