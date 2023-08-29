New Bangers: Matilda Lyn – ‘Dead Ends’

Matilda Lyn has been writing songs since she was 10 years old. Born just outside of Gothenburg, Sweden, the songwriter took her love of music to the next level while attending the prestigious Musik Makarna school, a noted songwriting academy where legendary pop record producer Max Martin has given lectures. There, she continued to master the art of sharp lyricism while also discovering her penchant for production, a skill that’s allowed her to steer her creative projects while also adding a new depth to her sound.

Lyn hasn’t just been taking the wheel when it comes to music making, but her career as well. She secured her manager Mike Ahern (Clairo) by sending a cold email of her demos. She’s also the first signing to Giant, the new LA-based label helmed by Jeffrey Azoff, founder of Full Stop Management (Harry Styles, Anderson .Paak, James Blake).

Advertisement

Earlier this summer, Lyn introduced the world to her descriptive writing and ability to craft stirring sonic arrangements with her debut single ‘A Bowl Of Unripe Fruit’. Now, she’s back with ‘Dead Ends’, a pulsating pop song that tells the story of a romantic relationship’s demise. “’Dead Ends’ is probably the song I’ve been dancing to the most while making,” Lynn said of the track. “It has a very fun, playful production while it’s about feeling like you’re dragging a relationship down.”

‘Dead Ends’ starts with a stuttering beat and Lyn interjecting her voice into the track like an instrument before it explodes into gleeful orchestration made of bright guitar strings and buoyant basslines. The cheerful instrumentation juxtaposes her melancholic words throughout the track: “I’m so sick of myself, comparing myself to everyone”, she sings on the chorus.

The song foreshadows the depth of Lyn’s wealth of creativity as a producer. If her next release is as refreshingly imaginative as ‘Dead Ends’, she’s headed towards a promising career.

For fans of: Holly Humberstone, Maisie Peters

Where to see them: Live dates TBA