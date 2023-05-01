NME Radio Roundup 1 May 2023: Yunè Pinku, Thundercat and Tame Impala, Beabadoobee and more

Last week saw the release of ‘BABYLON IX’, the latest EP from the rising Malaysian-Irish dance producer and singer/songwriter Yunè Pinku. Promising to take her listeners to a “weird, cyberpunk world” after drawing inspiration from AI, the metaverse and WALL-E, Pinku’s resulting record is an aptly otherworldly collection of future-facing space-rave bangers.

‘Heartbeat’, an ethereal electro-ballad, was the final song to be released from the EP as a single, and the track lands straight on the NME Radio A List this week. It’s joined there by fellow new additions from The Last Dinner Party – billed by NME recently as “the best new band you haven’t heard yet” – and King Nun‘s ‘Selfish’.

Elsewhere, fresh tracks by the likes of Mac DeMarco, SBTRKT and Beabadoobee have jumped onto the NME Radio playlist this week, as have two heavyweights collaborations: Thundercat and Tame Impala‘s ‘No More Lies’, and The Weeknd and Future‘s ‘Double Fantasy’.

Check out all of the new additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List

King Nun – ‘Selfish’

The Last Dinner Party – ‘Nothing Matters’

Yunè Pinku – ‘Heartbeat’

On the B List

Adanowsky & Beck – ‘Chain Reactionary’

Mac DeMarco – ‘20200817 Proud True Toyota’

Militarie Gun – ‘Very High’

Spirits of Saturn – ‘Feelings Agency’

Thundercat & Tame Impala – ‘No More Lies’

On the C List

Beabadoobee – ‘Glue Song’ (feat. Clairo)

SBTRKT – ‘L.F.O.’ (feat. Sampha and George Riley)

Sir Chloe – ‘Know Better’

SuperJazzClub – ‘Too Early’

The Weeknd – ‘Double Fantasy’ (with Future)

Treeboy & Arc – ‘False Objects’

