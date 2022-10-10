NME Radio Roundup 10 October 2022: Paramore, LCD Soundsystem & Bicep

Last week Paramore made their arresting return to the spotlight with ‘This Is Why’, their first single in four years. The jerky new track is our first preview of the trio’s upcoming sixth full-length release of the same name, and leads NME Radio’s A List this week. In NME’s glowing track review, we highlighted that “while ‘This Is Why’ sees the band continuing to break new ground, its unifying energy gives it a familiar freedom”.

Joining ‘This Is Why’ on NME Radio this week are LCD Soundsystem’s fresh comeback single, the latest cut from Bicep, and new offerings from Nia Archives, The Big Moon, Puma Blue, and more.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: