NME Radio Roundup 12 September 2022: The 1975, Phoenix and Shygirl

Set to a driving tempo, gentle acoustic guitars and call-and-response vocals take centre stage as frontman Matty Healy conveys his simple message of affection as if it were the most disarmingly vulnerable confession he could make, taking time to draw out the build towards the track’s declarative chorus: “I feel like I can loosen my lips / I can summarise it for you / It’s simple and it goes like this / I’m in love with you” – Eli Ordonez

The 1975 are ready for love on their new single, ‘I’m In Love With You’. As with last month’s ‘Happiness’ , the nostalgic new track finds the foursome playing once again to their strengths in irresistible fashion. While there aren’t any blazing saxophone solos this time around, the same ‘80s-inflected energy that made us first fall in love with them is on full display on ‘I’m In Love With You’.

Phoenix ‘Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig)’

French indie icons Phoenix have returned with ‘Tonight’, the second preview of their upcoming seventh full-length album ‘Alpha Zulu’. The track finds the group flaunting their prowess in new wave romanticism, with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig in tow, making the collaboration feel like a miniature revival of indie rock in the glorious 2000s.

Against a start-stop bassline, hazy synthesisers and booming programmed beats, Thomas Mars pleads for a love interest’s attention (“What if I was the answer to your prayer? / Yeah, you need a little candor, need a little candor”) in his distinct, slinky delivery before lamenting his loneliness with support from Koenig’s harmonies: “I’ve played all the games / And lost almost everything / Now I talk to myself and it’s quite surprising” – EO

South London pop adventurer Shygirl returns with 'Nike', the fourth single off her upcoming full-length debut, 'Nymph'. The raunchy new track is a masterclass in minimalism, revolving around cavernous production of bass hits and sound effects. With nonchalant vocal delivery, Shygirl delivers typically direct and slick lyrics, in another stellar cut from the innovating artist. – EO

Beabadoobee 'The Perfect Pair' Beabadoobee ponders a strained relationship on 'The Perfect Pair', taken from her July album 'Beatopia'. The bossa nova-tinged confessional sees her exchanging the '90s-alt guitars of her debut 'Fake It Flowers' for a dramatic mix of weeping strings and a jazzy beat. Beabadoobee amplifies the irony of the track's title as she expounds on a couple's communication breakdown: "If I told you, you'd know how to go and break my heart in two / 'Cause I would anyways, we'd end up like always / You know me, you better show me that you could say it to my face" In NME's four-star review of 'Beatopia', we highlighted that "its creator embraces not only the vibrant colours of their own imagination, but the magic of letting the world in to see." – EO

Biig Piig 'Kerosene' Irish alt-pop newcomer Biig Piig sets the dancefloor ablaze with her new single, 'Kerosene'. The infectious number toes the line between release and restraint, as the production toggles between a hazy, subdued warble and a euphoric, four-on-the-floor bounce. Describing the track as her "own hot girl summer anthem", Jess Smyth lays it out for a lover who's making the first move: "He's pouring gasoline / Two steps ahead of me / I told him, "Baby please / Come set it all alight" – EO

Porij 'Outlines' Manchester alternative dance quartet Porij return with their latest single, 'Outlines', off their EP of the same name. The chilled-out track finds vocalist Eggy's delicate vocals floating atop offbeat, yet minimal production consisting of a spare drum machine arrangement, drill-adjacent bass stabs and fluctuating synthesisers – a certainly intriguing introduction to an EP by an equally intriguing new act. – EO