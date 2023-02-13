NME Radio Roundup 13 February 2023: Jessie Ware, PinkPantheress, GloRilla and more

Last week marked the return of Jessie Ware, with her floor-filling new tune ‘Pearls’. Dropping alongside the announcement of her fifth studio album ‘That! Feels Good!’, Ware explained the track is: “inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie and Chaka Khan and I guess attempts to show – in lightness – all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time)”. With its euphoric chorus and glittering instrumentation it’s a total belter, and is a new addition to the NME Radio A List this week.
Also new to NME Radio this week we have PinkPantheress and Ice Spice‘s stellar team-up on ‘Boy’s a liar Pt. 2’, alongside new tunes from GloRilla and a returning Depeche Mode.
Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:
On the A List:
PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
‘Boy’s a liar Pt. 2’
PinkPantheress has teamed up with rising rapper Ice Spice for ‘Boys a liar, Pt. 2’ – the follow-up to November’s original ‘Boy’s a liar’. On ‘Pt. 2’, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress rework the killer tune with all-new verses.
Speaking to NME about Ice Spice’s involvement in the track, PinkPantheress said: “With Ice Spice, once you see the world she embodies and what she looks like, it makes you view the music differently. I listened to her and I’m like, ‘Oh, she’s actually more cute than a savage’. I guess it was a good opportunity for her to show a more vulnerable side. I think it’s good to create more of a three-dimensional character as a musician.”
Jessie Ware
‘Pearls’
Jessie Ware has returned with ‘Pearls’, a fresh new single from her upcoming fifth studio album ‘That! Feels Good!’, slated for release in late April. Inspired by the likes of Donna Summer, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Teena Marie and Chaka Khan, Ware has explained that: “Pearls is a record that doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance.”
On the B List:
GloRilla
‘Internet Trolls’
Memphis rapper and NME 100 star GloRilla has unleashed a scathing take-down of keyboard warriors on her latest single, ‘Internet Trolls’. “They be broker than a motherfucker / Capping like they rich / Watch out for the internet trolls / They be tryna satisfy them internet goals,” she seethes over the track’s chorus, letting listeners know that they don’t have to let the internet’s opinions hold them back.
Geese
‘Cowboy Nudes’
Brooklyn post-punk outfit Geese are back with ‘Cowboy Nudes’, their first new track since 2021’s compelling debut album, ‘Projector’. While ‘Projector’ was a buzzy guitar-led record, ‘Cowboy Nudes’ sees the band turn in a more stripped back effort. If ‘Cowboy Nudes’ is a precursor to a larger project coming from the band this year, expect 2023 to get real interesting.
Slowthai
‘Feel Good’
Taken off his upcoming album ‘UGLY’, due out next month, Slowthai’s ‘Feel Good’ lives up to its namesake, with a bright, carefree vibe and a fun accompanying music video to match. Where Slowthai’s previous single ‘Selfish’ was a searing track; ‘Feel Good’ is the polar opposite, showcasing Slowthai’s impressive range.
Kay Young
‘The Way You Look At Me’
Kay Young has released ‘The Way You Look At Me’, her first single of the year. ‘The Way You Look At Me’ sees Young flawlessly blend jazz, soul and rap to addictive effect as horns blare and thick, groovy basslines and punchy percussion lead the charge against her captivating vocals.
On the C List:
Young Fathers
‘Sink Or Swim’
Edinburgh trio Young Fathers released their groundbreaking new album ‘Heavy Heavy’ earlier this month and while the record’s full of stunning songs, ‘Sink Or Swim’ stands out as a particularly enticing track. Despite its brief runtime, it’s packed with an infectious intensity and joyous energy that reminds listeners that sometimes, you have to deal with the cards you’re dealt, and you have to decide if you want to sink or swim.
Nia Archives
‘In The Dark’
Producer, DJ and songwriter Nia Archives has released ‘Conveniency’, the latest preview of her upcoming third EP ‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall’ ahead of its release on March 10. An introspective cut set against a melodic jungle beat, on it Archives puts herself first and walks away from a relationship that constantly leaves her unfulfilled.
Depeche Mode
‘Ghosts Again’
Electro icons Depeche Mode are back with ‘Ghosts Again’, the first taste of their upcoming album ‘Memento Mori’. Following the devastating passing of band member Andy Fletcher last year, ‘Ghosts Again’ is a hauntingly beautiful tune. Speaking about the track frontman Dave Gahan said: “To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” with bandmate Martin Gore adding: “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”
Joesef
‘Moment’
Scottish artist Joesef released his debut album ‘Permanent Damage’ in January, and ‘Moment’ has been stuck in our heads ever since. Showcasing Joesef’s pop capabilities at its peak, on it he channels all of his heartbreak into an undeniably catchy dance number.
