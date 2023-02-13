NME Radio Roundup 13 February 2023: Jessie Ware, PinkPantheress, GloRilla and more

Last week marked the return of Jessie Ware, with her floor-filling new tune ‘Pearls’. Dropping alongside the announcement of her fifth studio album ‘That! Feels Good!’, Ware explained the track is: “inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie and Chaka Khan and I guess attempts to show – in lightness – all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time)”. With its euphoric chorus and glittering instrumentation it’s a total belter, and is a new addition to the NME Radio A List this week.

Also new to NME Radio this week we have PinkPantheress and Ice Spice‘s stellar team-up on ‘Boy’s a liar Pt. 2’, alongside new tunes from GloRilla and a returning Depeche Mode.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: