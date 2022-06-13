After nine years away, Yeah Yeah Yeahs have made their glorious return with their Perfume Genius-featuring single ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’, taken from the New York trio’s upcoming new album ‘Cool It Down’. As lead singer Karen O declared in a recent statement: “This is how our new story begins.”
‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ was a must-add to NME Radio this week, alongside new tracks from the likes of Maggie Rogers, Myd, Confidence Man and Inhaler. Check out this week’s new additions to NME 1 and 2 below:
On the A List:
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ (feat. Perfume Genius)
The first preview of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ ‘Cool It Down’ – their first new LP since 2013’s ‘Mosquito’ – is the Perfume Genius-featuring ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’. The track is everything we remember YYYs to be, from its huge instrumentation to Karen O’s booming vocals.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List:
Maggie Rogers
‘Want Want’
Over roaring synths and a driving drum beat, Maggie Rogers makes all of her desires known on her latest offering ‘Want Want’. “And if you got a moment, I want-want it,” she sings. “And if you got another hour, I want all of it / Don’t wanna wait another moment, I want-want it.”
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Myd
‘Domino’
Myd’s brand new single ‘Domino’ is guaranteed to be stuck in your head after your very first listen. That’s thanks to the infectious melody that flows through the entirety of the track and its “na-na-na, na-na-na-na” hook – it’s another banger from the Ed Banger-signed French artist.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Confidence Man
‘Luvin U Is Easy’
When it comes to dancefloor-ready tunes, you can always count on Confidence Man – and ‘Luvin U Is Easy’, taken from the Australian electropop duo’s latest album ‘TILT’, is no exception. A track that celebrates love, its Balearic-beat backdrop will definitely get you moving.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Inhaler
‘These Are The Days’
On ‘These Are The Days’, the Irish quartet take you back to all those blurry and ecstatic nights you’ve spent with your loved ones over the years. As the chorus puts it: “These are the days that follow you home / These are the days that kiss you on your broken nose / These are the days I don’t miss the feeling of being alone.”
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List:
Nation Of Language
‘Androgynous’
Brooklyn trio Nation Of Language have put their own synthpop twist on The Replacements’ 1984 track ‘Androgynous’. Trading the easily recognisable pianos of the original for synths and MIDI drums, NOL strike a perfect balance of making the celebratory track their own while also keeping its original formula intact.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Remi Wolf
‘Cake’
Remi Wolf’s ‘Cake’, taken from the deluxe edition of her debut LP ‘Juno’ and featuring vocals from PinkPantheress, dives into the turbulence of a relationship. “You, I beg and plead / Somebody to lay down and lie to me / Now I’m too sad, I can’t go anywhere,” the Californian singer-songwriter belts on the chorus.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Working Men’s Club
‘Ploys’
‘Ploys’, the third preview of Working Men’s Club‘s forthcoming album ‘Fear Fear’, has been described as “three minutes of hypnosis” from the quartet. With its glitchy cuts and melodic synths, we’ve certainly been put in a trance.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Talk Show
‘Cold House’
Talk Show’s ‘Cold House’ is a loud, raucous and addictive listen – playing it once just isn’t enough. It’s taken from the London-based quartet’s upcoming EP ‘Touch The Ground’, which is set to drop in September.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music