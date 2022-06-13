The first preview of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ ‘Cool It Down’ – their first new LP since 2013’s ‘Mosquito’ – is the Perfume Genius-featuring ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’. The track is everything we remember YYYs to be, from its huge instrumentation to Karen O’s booming vocals.

Maggie Rogers ‘Want Want’

Over roaring synths and a driving drum beat, Maggie Rogers makes all of her desires known on her latest offering ‘Want Want’. “And if you got a moment, I want-want it,” she sings. “And if you got another hour, I want all of it / Don’t wanna wait another moment, I want-want it.”

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Myd ‘Domino’ Myd’s brand new single ‘Domino’ is guaranteed to be stuck in your head after your very first listen. That’s thanks to the infectious melody that flows through the entirety of the track and its “na-na-na, na-na-na-na” hook – it’s another banger from the Ed Banger-signed French artist. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Confidence Man ‘Luvin U Is Easy’ When it comes to dancefloor-ready tunes, you can always count on Confidence Man – and ‘Luvin U Is Easy’, taken from the Australian electropop duo’s latest album ‘TILT’, is no exception. A track that celebrates love, its Balearic-beat backdrop will definitely get you moving. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Inhaler ‘These Are The Days’ On ‘These Are The Days’, the Irish quartet take you back to all those blurry and ecstatic nights you’ve spent with your loved ones over the years. As the chorus puts it: “These are the days that follow you home / These are the days that kiss you on your broken nose / These are the days I don’t miss the feeling of being alone.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the C List:

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.