NME Radio Roundup 14 November 2022: Loyle Carner, SIPHO., Yazmin Lacey and more

Last month London wordsmith Loyle Carner returned with his thought-provoking third LP, ‘hugo’. First teased with ‘Hate’ and the Madlib-produced ‘Georgetown’, the record is a poignant meditation on the artist’s complex identity, paired with a markedly heavier sound.

Awarding the album four stars, NME highlighted Carner’s emotive storytelling and its supporting production, stating: “In ‘Homerton’, the Croydon lyricist underlines this vision, rapping “I start to think about the legacy I leave”. One thing’s for sure — after ‘Hugo’, that legacy is richer.” Album highlight ‘Speed Of Plight’ leads this week’s additions to NME Radio, followed by other fresh tracks including the latest release from SIPHO., a new preview of Yazmin Lacey’s upcoming debut album, and more.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: