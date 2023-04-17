NME Radio Roundup 17 April 2023: Romy, Ashnikko, Mahalia and more

Romy‘s latest single ‘Enjoy Your Life’ was inspired by an evening the xx musician spent with Robyn in Stockholm, where the pair went to watch Canadian-American singer and songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland perform. During the gig, Romy was struck by a line in Glenn-Copeland’s 2004 single ‘La Vita’ — “My mother says to me, ‘Enjoy your life’” — which provided the inspiration for the singer, songwriter and DJ’s latest piece of “emotional music to dance to”.

“When I heard the line… I was speechless. Those few words felt like the most simple and disarming sentence,” Romy has since explained about the lyric, which particularly resonated with her as her mother passed away when she was a child. “Ever since I was 11, I’ve been aware of and drawn to the phrase ‘life is short’. I’ve felt inspired by people who I’ve seen react to this by trying to see the positives in life, even when things are going wrong and times are hard.”

Advertisement

Produced by Fred again.., Stuart Price and Jamie xx — and featuring an approved sample of Glenn-Copeland’s original vocals — ‘Enjoy Your Life’ is an affecting yet uplifting track that lands straight on the NME Radio A List this week.

Elsewhere, we have new songs by the likes of Ashnikko (the title track from the artist’s upcoming debut studio album ‘WEEDKILLER’), Mahalia (‘Terms and Conditions’) and an almighty collaboration between P-rallel, Tamera and Toddla T in the form of ‘I’m So High’.

Check out all of the new additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List

Emotional Oranges – ‘Be Somebody’ (feat. Tkay Maidza)

Romy – ‘Enjoy Your Life’

On the B List

Asake – ‘2:30’

Blondshell – ‘Salad’

Deb Never – ‘Momentary Sweetheart’

Mahalia – ‘Terms and Conditions’

On the C List

Ashnikko – ‘WEEDKILLER’

Deeper – ‘Sub’

Everything But The Girl – ‘Caution To The Wind’

Louise Post – ‘Guilty’

P-rallel, Tamera, Toddla T – ‘I’m So High’

Advertisement

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.