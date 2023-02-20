NME Radio Roundup 20 February 2023: Beyoncé, Lizzo & SZA, Beabadoobee and more

Last year, Beyoncé made a return for the ages with the astonishing ‘RENAISSANCE’, her seventh album. A euphoric collection that melded house, disco, bounce and more, in a review of the record here at NME we wrote that with it: “she’s added another remarkable record to her repertoire, this time one to continue leading the charge to bring Black culture back to the forefront of house and dance scenes.”
Earlier this month, the record was once again celebrated when Beyoncé won the Grammy for Best R&B Song for ‘CUFF IT’. On this week’s NME Radio roundup, we take a look at ‘CUFF IT’’s steamy new remix – one that goes above and beyond the call of a mere facelift, this time creating something new entirely. ‘CUFF IT (Wetter Remix)’ leads this week’s additions to the NME Radio playlist, alongside Lizzo and SZA joining forces on ‘Special’, and new tunes from Beabadoobe, Tove Lo and more.
Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:
On the A List:
Beyoncé
‘CUFF IT (Wetter Remix)’
Hot off her record-setting 32 Grammy wins, Beyoncé has dropped a remix for ‘CUFF IT’, the very song that won her the Best R&B Song at the 2023 awards. But make no mistake, her latest variation of ‘CUFF IT’ isn’t a mere remix. For the ‘Wetter Remix’, Beyoncé returned to the studio to record a whole new intro, more ad-libs and even re-recorded verses to make it a little more sensual to match the seductive remix’s mood.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Lizzo
‘Special ft. SZA’
Lizzo and SZA have teamed up for a new remix of ‘Special’, the title track off the former’s celebrated second album. The new version – which first debuted when they performed it together at Lizzo’s Live In Concert HBO Max special – takes the original track and makes it even more… special. SZA and Lizzo take turns lifting up listeners’ spirits, with Lizzo taking the time to let her fans know that no matter what they’re going through, everyone’s special and deserves the best through lyrics like: “Broken, but damn, you’re still perfect”.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List:
Beabadoobee
‘Glue Song’
Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee celebrated Valentine’s Day this year by releasing ‘Glue Song’, her most intimate and charming love song yet. ‘Glue Song’, which was written and recorded throughout her Australia and Asia tour late last year, has been described by the artist as “a love song and the first one I’ve written in my new relationship”.
“For the first time this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love,” Beabadoobee added of the song.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Bully
‘Lose You ft. Soccer Mommy’
Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) has teamed up with Soccer Mommy for her latest single, ‘Lose You’. On it, Bully trades in her usual garage rock sound to explore ‘90s alt-rock while still holding on to her raw power and emotions. Speaking of the song’s themes, Bognanno said: “Writing ‘Lose You’ was a way for me to work through the pain and reality of impermanence. It doesn’t make it any easier but reflection is often followed by growth and to me that’s what life is all about.”
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List:
Mae Stephens
‘If We Ever Broke Up’
Late last year, Mae Stephens teased the release of ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ by dropping a snippet on TikTok. The snippet went viral and has had fans clamouring for it’s official release ever since. Now, Mae has finally released it in its entirety, and it’s everything fans have been hoping for and more. Driven by a groovy bassline, ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ is an addictive track that sees Mae finally saying everything she’s ever wanted to an ex-partner, revealing that she would’ve ended the relationship much earlier if she knew then what she knows now.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Tove Lo
‘Borderline’
Tove Lo has returned with her latest single, ‘Borderline’. Co-written by none other than Dua Lipa, it’s a spunky pop anthem that Tove Lo says touches upon: “being on the edge of love. The drama you cause inside yourself and with another person if you feel insecure”.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Kelela
‘Enough For Love’
American singer Kelela released her astonishing second album ‘Raven’ earlier this month, with standout track ‘Enough For Love’ receiving its own music video this past weekend. ‘Enough For Love’ sees the singer tackle the core issue in a withering relationship: whether both parties want to fight to hold on. “You come around, but you never stay / ‘Cause you forgot about us / You’re not alone, not alone / Are you tough enough for love?,” she questions over the track’s chorus.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Chiiild
‘Antidote’
Canadian experimental soul artist Chiiild has released ‘Antidote’, a new single from his upcoming album ‘Better Luck Next Time’, due out in early March. An introspective and sincere offering, ‘Antidote’ is: “about being enamoured by a person. It describes the infatuation of watching someone live life optimistically and simply wanting a piece of that because they symbolise the light for you,” Chiiild said in a press statement.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Daughter
‘Party’
Taken off Daughter’s upcoming album ‘Stereo Mind Game’, due out on April 7, ‘Party’ sees vocalist Elena Tonra reflect on her struggle with coming to terms with sobriety. Offering poignant lyrics like: “I refuse to believe that there’s a problem, you see / I could stop if I want, I just don’t want to yet,” over a slowcore-inspired arrangement, it’s deeply moving.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Jadu Heart
‘Sway’
Jadu Heart released their fourth studio album ‘Derealised’ in January, and we’re revisiting standout track ‘Sway’. Over a dreamy beat, Jadu Heart turn the looking glass on themselves to explore themes of self-criticism. While lyrics like “I’m a liar, I’m the press / I’m a worker on the fence” see them make the case for being people to be cautious of, it’s the track’s chorus that proves that maybe the duo’s personal demons can be overcome after all, as they sing: “An imperfect man / But darling, I sway”.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music