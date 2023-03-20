NME Radio Roundup 20 March 2023: Fred Again.., Skrillex & Four Tet, Doechii and more

Last week, Fred Again.., Skrillex and Four Tet dropped their collaborative single ‘Baby Again..’. While fans may have already heard the floor-filling track during Fred Again..’s viral Boiler Room set, or the trio’s recent show at New York’s Madison Square Garden – which NME awarded five stars – it’s now received an official release.

Sampling Lil Baby and DaBaby‘s 2019 track ‘Baby’, the track makes for an electric cut. Running vocal lines over percolating beats and glitchy synths, the supergroup’s team-up was a must-add to this week’s NME Radio playlist.

‘Baby Again..’ joins Tame Impala‘s ‘Wings Of Time’ and Doechii’s ‘What It Is (Block Boy)’ on the NME Radio A List this week. Other new additions to the NME Radio playlist this week include a choice cut from Nia Archives‘ recent EP ‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall’, the latest killer tune from The Chemical Brothers and Miley Cyrus‘ stellar ‘River’.

Advertisement

Check out all the new additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List

Tame Impala – ‘Wings Of Time’

Doechii – ‘What It Is (Block Boy)’

Fred Again.., Skrillex & Four Tet – ‘Baby again..’

On the B List

Nia Archives – ‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall’

Miley Cyrus – ‘River’

Art School Girlfriend – ‘Close To The Clouds’

Alison Goldfrapp – ‘So Hard So Hot’

Aluna & TSHA – ‘Killing Me’

Ni’jah – ‘Big World ft. KIRBY’

On the C List

Sleaford Mods – ‘So Trendy ft. Perry Farrell’

d4vd – ‘WORTHLESS’

Meet Me @ The Altar – ‘T.M.I’

The Chemical Brothers – ‘No Reason’

Benny Sings – ‘Pyjamas ft. Remi Wolf’

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.