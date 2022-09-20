NME Radio Roundup 20 September 2022: Bonobo, Dora Jar and Rosalía

Santigold

‘Fall First’

Santigold opens herself to love on ‘Fall First’, the final cut off her fourth studio album ‘Spirituals’. The track sees Santi White singing of a whirlwind romance with a partner she can’t resist (“I was in my room / And you knew exactly what to do / I know who you are / I wanna dance when I look at you”), but her passion is channelled through an unlikely vintage post-punk lens, complete with a motorik beat, an ominous bassline and cavernous reverb. Santi’s signature yelp fits like a glove over this sonic mixture, sounding like the closest we’ll get to a Siouxsie Sioux comeback in 2022.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Rosalía

‘CHIRI’

Taken from the recently released deluxe edition of Rosalía’s March album ‘Motomami’, ‘CHIRI’ demonstrates the Spanish artist’s boundless inspiration during the LP’s sessions. Snappy kick drums glitch and stutter away behind nothing more than manipulated vocal samples and 808 bass, before giving way to a delicate piano-led interlude that’s topped off by Rosalía’s emotive vocals.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Gabriels

‘Angels & Queens’

Classic R&B revivalists Gabriels have released the latest preview of their upcoming debut album of the same name, ‘Angels & Queens’. The sultry track features a slinky bassline, funky guitars and Jacob Lusk’s seductive falsetto. Lusk’s straightforward lyrics keep the song grounded, rounding off the track’s presentation as a simple paean to a lover: “I don’t need nobody but you and me, I can conquer anything / I don’t need nothing but your love and time, It’ll be just fine.”

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

FLOHIO

‘SPF’

FLOHIO throws herself a party with this dancey second preview of her forthcoming debut album ‘Out Of Heart’. Over a groovy ‘80s synth pop-influenced beat, FLOHIO spits bouncy bars celebrating her rise, tracing its trajectory from her Nigerian roots (“Taking it minor / Went through some mad stuff / Boogie down in Lagos”) to her commitment to authenticity in the present day: “Greatness made me, what made you? / Screen got blurry, still made moves / Bathed in your lies, I stayed true yeah, I stayed true.”

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Mura Masa

‘e-motions’

Mura Masa keeps things light with ‘e-motions’, the final single off his third album ‘Demon Time’. This delightful garage track tempers its classic, punchy bounce with a delicate harp accompaniment, resulting in a suitably luscious backing for Erika de Casier’s vocals as she heartbreakingly sings about unrequited devotion: “You don’t see, you don’t think of my emotions / Might as well leave you be, it’s not like you’ll notice.”

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

LayFullstop

‘Act Right’

Emerging Manchester-via-Birmingham artist LayFullstop’s dreamy new track features a velvety instrumental, which juxtaposes airy background vocals and jazzy changes from a springy electric piano with a dancehall-influenced beat. Sandwiching the track’s refrains are soulful rap verses in which Lay ponders her spirituality and its place in relation to herself and the world around her.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

The Orielles

‘The Room’

Halifax trio The Orielles are back with this wispy second preview of their upcoming album ‘Tableau’. The track’s cyclical chord progression imparts the song with a wistful energy, while the drums propel the song forward at breakneck speed as vocalist Esmé Hand-Halford adds to the tension with lyrics which draw out the contrast further: “You take it all away / But it’s not there any more to take any more / It’s the last journey we will take / I hope you find me there.”

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music