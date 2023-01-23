NME Radio Roundup 23 January 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Kelela & Miley Cyrus

Earlier this month Miley Cyrus dropped ‘Flowers’, a slice of funk-flecked goodness that serves as our first glimpse of her incoming eighth record ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. Over swooning synths and a slinky bassline Cyrus offers up empowering lyrics of self-love, declaring: “I can love me better than you can”. An immediate smash (the track hit number one in the UK charts last week), it was a must-add to the NME Radio playlists this week.

Also new to the NME Radio playlists are a choice cut from Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album ‘The Car’, a new floor-filler from Kelela and the return of The National. Check out the latest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: