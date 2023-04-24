NME Radio Roundup 24 April 2023: Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, King Krule, Arlo Parks and more

Following on from Ice Spice‘s chart-storming team-up with PinkPantheress at the start of the year (‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’), the New York rapper has now unleashed her latest high-profile collaboration. Originally released back in January as part of her debut EP ‘Like..?’, Ice Spice’s track ‘Princess Diana’ has now been remixed with guest vocals from Nicki Minaj.

The video for the new remix has already racked up over 24 million YouTube views in just nine days, while the track has also received over 15 million Spotify streams since its release. Frankly, its place in this week’s NME Radio playlist update was never in doubt – ‘Princess Diana’ heads straight to the top of our A List this week.

The song is joined on the A List by Jessie Ware‘s ‘Begin Again’, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ song ‘Council Skies’ and Rita Ora‘s ‘Praising You’. Elsewhere, new tracks by the likes of King Krule, Arlo Parks, Foo Fighters, MUNA and Post Malone have all been added to the NME Radio rotation this week.

Advertisement

Check out all of the new additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj – ‘Princess Diana’

Jesse Ware – ‘Begin Again’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘Council Skies’

Rita Ora – ‘Praising You’

On the B List

Arlo Parks – ‘Blades’

Foo Fighters – ‘Rescued’

King Krule – ‘Seaforth’

Miles Kane – ‘Troubled Son’

The National – ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

On the C List

Alexander Flood – ‘Berlin’

Frost Children – ‘WONDERLAND’

Gengahr – ‘In The Moment’

MUNA – ‘One That Got Away’

Post Malone – ‘Chemical’

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.