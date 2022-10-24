NME Radio Roundup 24 October 2022: Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Stormzy and more

Last week, indie rock giants Arctic Monkeys unleashed their new opus, ‘The Car’. The album followed the release of not one, but three magnificent singles – ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, ‘Body Paint’, and most recently, ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, the latter of which leads this week’s additions to NME Radio.

Given the five-star treatment here at NME, we highlighted the band’s remarkable maturity and sense of direction, noting that “‘The Car’ is almost overwhelming in terms of its ambition and scope, but provides ample motive to revisit this record over and over again”.

Also new to the NME Radio playlist this week we have another highlight from The 1975’s new record, Blink-182’s comeback single, a fresh preview from Stormzy’s upcoming album, and more.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: