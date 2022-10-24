NME Radio Roundup 24 October 2022: Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Stormzy and more

Last week, indie rock giants Arctic Monkeys unleashed their new opus, ‘The Car’. The album followed the release of not one, but three magnificent singles – ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, ‘Body Paint’, and most recently, ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, the latter of which leads this week’s additions to NME Radio.
Given the five-star treatment here at NME, we highlighted the band’s remarkable maturity and sense of direction, noting that “‘The Car’ is almost overwhelming in terms of its ambition and scope, but provides ample motive to revisit this record over and over again”.
Also new to the NME Radio playlist this week we have another highlight from The 1975’s new record, Blink-182’s comeback single, a fresh preview from Stormzy’s upcoming album, and more.
Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:
On the A List:
Arctic Monkeys
‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’
Arctic Monkeys regain their bearings on ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, the latest single off their brilliant seventh album, ‘The Car’. On this slinky track, the shape-shifting quartet assume the plastic soul stylings of ‘Young Americans’-era David Bowie, complete with wah-wah guitars and a smooth Motown beat. In his meandering lyrics, Alex Turner negotiates a whiplash of location changes, from the French Riviera to a closely guarded party, with an undeniable sense of unease. – Eli Ordonez
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List:
The 1975
‘Oh Caroline’
The 1975 are in the mood to make up with ‘Oh, Caroline’, a highlight of their stellar fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’. The nostalgic track features glistening production that wouldn’t feel out of place on a Phil Collins cut, utilising a dance-worthy tempo, pristine pianos and twinkling ambience. In line with the album’s other cuts (see ‘I’m In Love With You’), Matty Healy’s lyrics demonstrate an exceptional amount of sincerity, an earnest tribute to unrequited love. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
blink-182
‘Edging’
Pop-punk pranksters Blink-182 have returned with ‘Edging’, their first single with Tom DeLonge in almost two decades. The explosive track is a nostalgic return to the trio’s classic sound, employing Travis Barker’s pounding drums, slabs of guitars and an anthemic shout-along chorus. DeLonge and Mark Hoppus take turns at the mic, their distinct voices on display, before harmonising on a chorus which reads like a renewed vision statement for the band: “Whatcha say? Wanna play?” – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Stormzy
‘Hide & Seek’
Stormzy returns with ‘Hide & Seek’, the soulful first preview of his upcoming third record, ‘This Is What I Mean’. Far from the towering ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, as a tribute to his partner ‘Hide & Seek’ opts for a more delicate approach. Employing subtle piano chords atop a mellow dancehall beat, Stormzy seeks reconciliation with his lover in a trying time: “We built this all wrong I’ll take blame / But instead of us tearing it down we’ll rearrange, baby / Don’t let it fall”. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Madison Beer
‘Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You)’
Madison Beer dazzles with her latest, ’60s inspired single ‘Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You)’. Beer’s smoky vocals are put centerstage as she sings of obsession and devotion (“You walk into a room / And people fall for you / How I wanna be like you”). Meanwhile, spacious production, string flourishes and hefty doses of reverb impart an entrancing atmosphere to the track. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Olivia Dean
‘Danger’
London singer-songwriter Olivia Dean returns with her elegant new single, ‘Danger’. The bossa nova-influenced track adopts a light touch, courtesy of delicate background vocals, dreamy instrumentation and a breezy tempo. Dean’s vocals balance charisma with a refreshing tenderness, as she sings of the simultaneously precarious and blissful predicament of finding new love: “Why, suddenly, would I rather be with you than anyone? / And why do I feel that the world is ending too?” – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List:
Tove Lo and SG Lewis
‘Call On Me’
Swedish pop provocateur Tove Lo joins forces with SG Lewis on the psychedelic single ‘Call On Me’, from her latest full-length effort ‘Dirt Femme’. Boasting production by Lewis and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, the effervescent tune bubbles with ’80s synthpop energy and boasts one of the toughest synth bass lines of the year so far, with Tove Lo’s distinctive vocals on full display during its anthemic chorus. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
RAYE
‘Escapism ft. 070 Shake’
RAYE has returned with the stellar new single ‘Escapism.’ featuring American rapper 070 Shake. On it, she waxes lyrical about hedonistic pursuits over a snappy hip-hop beat, ultimately culminating in the hook’s defining plea: “I don’t wanna feel how I did last night”. As she bemoans her futile search for bliss, 070 Shake steps in for a few bars as the harsh voice of reality: “You’ll run, but you’ll never escape”. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Jadu Heart
‘I Shimmer’
English alt-pop duo Jadu Heart have shared the grungy ‘I Shimmer’ off their upcoming third record ‘Derealised’. The shoegaze-indebted track slow-burns through a brooding chord progression, employing both jagged acoustic guitars and reverb-heavy distortion; above which the pair’s breathy vocals float in unison. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Las Robertas
‘Awakening’
Costa Rican quintet Las Robertas deliver an ‘Awakening’ on this preview of their upcoming fourth full-length release, ‘Love Is The Answer’. On it they pair a The Byrds-styled guitar riff with propulsive post-punk drums and dreamy vocals from bandleader Mercedes Oller. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Bonobo
‘Defender’
Rounding off this week’s picks is ‘Defender’, the latest single from Brighton electronic stalwart Bonobo, aka Simon Green. As with ‘ATK’, the energetic track once again finds him temporarily eschewing his graceful sensibilities for a more dancefloor-ready feel, courtesy of a forceful kick drum, buzzing synthesisers and a steadily building momentum, and it’s excellent. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music